Encantos Announces Its First NFT Collection with Emmy-Nominated Artist Susie Jaramillo to Launch Canticos Animated Series

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encantos, the global web3 platform empowering creators who help kids learn, has announced that Emmy-nominated artist Susie Jaramillo will launch a series of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) based on her award-winning bilingual preschool property Canticos. The Canticos NFTs will launch in February 2022 and will be the first NFT collection launched by a creator on the Encantos platform.

Jaramillo launched Canticos to help children learn in English and Spanish inspired by the nursery rhymes, songs, and stories she grew up with in Latin America. With millions of children falling in love with her stories, characters, and songs, Canticos is teaching letters, numbers, phonics, and more to a generation of children in two languages. The Canticos franchise has grown to become the #1 bilingual preschool property with award-winning videos, music, books, games, toys, and an app.

The first phase of the Canticos NFT collection will feature Kiki Chickie. Based on the iconic Spanish-language nursery rhyme “Los Pollitos Dicen”, Kiki is one of the three lead Canticos characters and is the bold, brave chickie who takes on big challenges. The initial NFT collection brings Kiki to life using digital generative art to create a fun and whimsical take on women of personality, power, and purpose. The launch will also include a series of unique NFTs with Kiki Chickie paying homage to female icons. With this NFT launch, Canticos enters its next phase of development which includes an animated series, expanded consumer products, publishing, events, and a virtual metaverse experience.

“Since the founding of the company, we’ve always been on a mission to empower creators who want to help kids love learning,” said Steven Wolfe Pereira, Chief Executive Officer of Encantos. “We’ve entered the web3 era and the technology has finally caught up with our vision of helping creators build and own their IP. Thanks to NFTs, creators can now do this in a way where their community is also building and owning along with them.”

Based in Brooklyn, New York, the Venezuelan-born Jaramillo is an award-winning artist, animator, and Emmy-nominated director whose works include Canticos, Skeletina, and Tiny Travelers. She is best known for her charming illustrations, vibrant colors, and passion for introducing families everywhere to the beauty of Latin culture. A recognized leader in the Latinx community, Jaramillo is using art, entertainment, and technology to inspire kids and families to be proud of their cultural heritage. An avid advocate for diversity and representation, Jaramillo is also an active mentor of female and diverse creators.

“I’m so excited to bring this unique collection of NFTs to life,” said Susie Jaramillo, creator of Canticos. “I’ve always been blown away by the fan love I get from millions of kids and parents around the world, and I’m thrilled to invite them to participate in the development and ownership of our new animated series and so much more. I think NFTs are a powerful tool for creators like me to build out worlds with our fans, offering them real value and ownership. This means so much to me and I can’t wait to show the Canticos community what comes next.”

Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Encantos is a leader in fusing entertainment and education in charming ways that kids love. Its web3 platform is enabling creators from around the world to bring their content to life through videos, games, activities, books, songs, podcasts, and now NFTs. Parents are invited to become active participants in their children’s learning journeys, with tools to identify key topics, beloved creators, and resources to help inspire their children to be curious, literate, critical thinkers.

About Susie Jaramillo

Susie Jaramillo is the creator of Canticos, the #1 bilingual preschool brand, designed to help children become kindergarten-ready in two languages using the beloved nursery rhymes of the Spanish speaking world. Charmingly brought to life in videos, books, toys, and a much lauded app, Canticos is a global phenomenon with widespread industry accolades and awards including Common Sense Media, Kidscreen, Kirkus, Publishers Weekly, The New York Times, and School Library Journal. Susie is also the author/illustrator of over 25 children’s books including the upcoming Skeletina and the In-Between World.

About Encantos

Encantos is a global web3 platform empowering creators who help kids learn. Committed to its mission of decentralizing, democratizing, and diversifying learning for kids around the world, the award-winning public benefit corporation has been honored by Common Sense Media, the Emmy’s and Kidscreen; featured by CNBC, Forbes and The New York Times; and was named by Fast Company one of “The 10 most innovative education companies of 2021.” Headquartered in Culver City, CA, Encantos was founded by Steven Wolfe Pereira, Susie Jaramillo, Carlos Hoyos, and Nuria Santamaria Wolfe. Encantos is backed by purpose-driven investors including Kapor Capital, L’ATTITUDE Ventures, Metrodora Ventures, Next Play Ventures, and Precursor Ventures. For more information, visit encantos.io and follow @encantos on Instagram and Twitter.