Federal Aviation Administration Renews Nine-Year Contract With MITRE to Operate FFRDC

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MITRE announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has renewed its contract to operate the Center for Advanced Aviation System Development (CAASD), a federally funded research and development center (FFRDC). The nine-year contract runs through 2030 and reflects an evolving and expanded mission for CAASD.

MITRE has provided support to the FAA for more than 60 years and began operating its FFRDC in 1990. CAASD provides the FAA advice and technical expertise to improve the safety, security, and efficiency of the National Airspace System. CAASD also works with international civil aviation authorities to enhance overall aviation safety.

“We are pleased to continue serving as the FAA’s mission partner and FFRDC operator,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO. “We are proud of our decades-long record of delivering impact to the FAA, and we are honored to continue this important partnership. Aviation and transportation are an essential part of our nation’s critical infrastructure, and MITRE is committed to delivering the full depth of our technical capabilities to ensure the resiliency of the global transportation system.”

Gregg Leone, MITRE vice president and CAASD director, added: “Today, CAASD develops strategies, concepts, and technology applications to enable the FAA to make operational changes to continuously improve the capacity and effectiveness of the safest airspace system in the world. Our expanded mission will focus on defining the systems and operations of the future to achieve global harmonization and next-level safety. This new contract allows us to expand our work across the entire domain of transportation, from surface to space.”

As an FFRDC, CAASD is free from organizational conflicts of interest and well-positioned to help with coordination and integration among federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial agencies, as well as private sector and non-governmental organizations.

