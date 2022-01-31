Panaceutics – Viocare Partnership Delivers True Personalized Nutrition Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panaceutics Nutrition, the technology leader in offering the highest degree of supplementation personalization and convenience, and Viocare, a provider of evidence-based dietary assessment software tools, are excited to today announce an agreement to create truly personalized nutritional solutions for healthcare providers and their patients.

The collaboration will integrate Viocare’s validated nutrition assessment software with Panaceutics personalized nutrition supplementation products to create an end-to-end platform. The partners will offer their services to professional healthcare providers including clinics, registered dietitians, and integrative providers for the most personalized, validated solution in the market.

Viocare’s scientifically validated, evidenced-based nutrition assessment software products will help healthcare professionals identify gaps in a patient’s nutritional status. Using this information, Panaceutics’ patented personalized formulation manufacturing process will create a specific formulation to address these gaps and ship the product directly to the individual. Ongoing assessments of the patient will then inform regular updates to the personalized formulation using a subscription-based model.

Healthcare areas of focus for the collaboration include pre-natal and post-natal health, patients with cancer, and patients seeking professional help with weight loss.

About Panaceutics Nutrition

Founded in 2018, Panaceutics applies patented technology to produce customized nutritional products that can be personalized based on dietary assessments, genetic, microbiome and blood-based diagnostics, preferences, or beliefs, then delivered directly to end consumers. Panaceutics’ automated, robotic blending and manufacturing technology supports economical customization of nutrition products.

About Viocare

Viocare, Inc. is a privately held technology company dedicated to improving health and wellness. At the forefront of the nutrition revolution since 1993, it continues to create innovative nutrition-based software solutions that are shaping the future of nutrition and diet. With a customer-first approach and focus on translational research and technology innovation, Viocare offers a scientifically valid, evidence-based suite of professionally managed, personalized nutrition solutions that can be used by clinicians to help prevent or manage nutrition-related chronic diseases in their patients.

For more information about Panaceutics, visit Panaceutics www.panaceutics.com. For questions please contact Adam Monroe at info@panaceutics.com.