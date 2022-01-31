Generational Group Announces Renewal of National Agreement with Vistage

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that it has renewed its national sponsorship with Vistage Worldwide, Inc. for 2022.

Vistage is the world’s largest CEO coaching and peer advisory for small and midsize businesses. For more than 60 years, Vistage has helped CEOs, business owners and key executives solve their greatest challenges through confidential peer advisory groups and one-to-one executive coaching sessions.

The agreement solidifies Generational’s commitment to provide educational conferences, webinars, and related services to the Vistage network. As part of the national agreement, Generational will be participating in Vistage Executive Summits and local events taking place across the country where CEOs gather to gain leadership and economic insights. In early 2023, Generational will be a sponsor of Vistage Chairworld, an annual gathering of Vistage Chairs from around the world.

“Today, more than 25,000 members in 26 countries rely on Vistage to help make better decisions for their companies, families and communities. We appreciate working with Generational Group to provide expert advice, insights and best practices to the CEOs, business owners and executives in our member community,” said Mary Ellen Sheehy, Senior Vice President of Member Programs and Alliances with Vistage.

Terry Johnson, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for Generational, said, “We are thrilled to extend our business relationship with Vistage for a fourth year. We share a long-term commitment to bringing success to entrepreneurs by providing M&A education and strategic growth consulting that can make a significant difference when business owners are ready to exit.”

Johnson added, “We are delighted by the tremendous relationships we have developed with the Vistage team and are very excited about what our two organizations will accomplish working together in 2022.”

About Vistage Worldwide, Inc.

About Generational Group

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is one of the leading middle market investment banks in North America.

With more than 250 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners capitalize on the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their multi-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row and Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.