Everlake Life Insurance Selects NTT DATA to Provide Third Party Administration

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, today announced that Everlake Life Insurance Company, specializing in life insurance and annuities, has engaged in a 10-year strategic collaboration to provide third-party administration and digital services.

“Choosing a strategic partner that understands the needs of our policyholders and the intricacies of the insurance industry was critical to us when selecting NTT DATA,” said Doney Largey, Chief Executive Officer, Everlake. “NTT DATA was chosen for its breadth and experience in administering annuity and life insurance policies, to help policyholders have continued peace of mind and trust in Everlake.”

“Consumers’ expectations of their insurance providers have evolved as they expect hyper-personalized and rapid engagement,” shared Rob Baughman, Insurance Practice Leader, NTT DATA Services. “Technology must keep pace, as such, NTT DATA will provide a data-powered customer experience solution. NTT DATA is excited to partner with Everlake in delivering these services to life and annuity customers.”

Everlake provides customers with support to help meet their needs throughout their life. As Everlake transitions services to NTT DATA over the coming years, NTT DATA will deliver seamless and secure services and maintain high-quality service for Everlake’s policyholders.

“Ensuring a smooth and seamless customer experience is at the heart of everything we do,” said Mercedes Concepcion-Gray, Chief Strategy and Growth Leader, Insurance, NTT DATA Services. “Being able to provide a data-driven, end-to-end approach to policy management for Everlake, while understanding the complexity of the industry, uniquely positions us to provide superior insurance services for Everlake’s policyholders.”

About Everlake

Everlake is a US-based life insurance company. Our mission is to use our financial strength and experience to provide excellent service to our policyholders and to help meet their needs of income for retirement or financial support to families during the loss of a loved one. Further information is available at www.everlakelife.com.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.