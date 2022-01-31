Accenture Federal Services Wins $73 Million Internal Revenue Service Identify Theft and Fraud Detection Support Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has won a $73 million contract from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to support the agency in operating and maintaining an automated identity theft and fraud detection system.

Under the five-year contract, AFS is supporting the IRS Return Review Program (RRP) with innovative technologies and advanced analytics to verify taxpayer income, detect taxpayer fraud, and ensure compliance with tax law.

“Accenture Federal Services is excited to deliver an evolved fraud detection process with fully-integrated advanced analytics to help the IRS expand anomaly detection for individual and business tax returns,” said Elaine Beeman, senior managing director and AFS civilian portfolio lead. “Our work includes a host of enterprise modernization initiatives, including cloud architecture, automation, testing, and agile methodologies to help the IRS create more value.”

For more than four decades, Accenture Federal Services has supported the IRS on many programs including the Affordable Care Act, the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the Taxpayer First Act.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business serves every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.