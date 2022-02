Agenda 2022 der PQE Group: Verstärkung der Internationalisierung durch Anwerbung von 800 talentierten Mitarbeitern

Simone Calò - PMO Director & Partner Simone Calò brings his expertise in PQE as project and program manager to bear on the challenges of change and growth. After graduating in Biomedical Engineering, Simone joined PQE as Validation Engineer. He has managed large and small C&Q, CSV and Data Integrity projects and programs that brought together members and stakeholders from multiple continents, time zones and cultures, by creating an environment of collaboration and trust to achieve successful project outcomes. Since 2015 Simone has been a member of Operations Management, since 2018 is PQE Partner and currently serves as Global PMO Director managing interdisciplinary teams covering corporate key functions. Since 2021 he belongs to the PQE BoD. (Photo: Business Wire)