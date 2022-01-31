Wealthify Creates Richer Customer Interactions with Talkdesk Contact Centre Solution

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact centre leader for customer-obsessed companies, has been selected by digital investment service Wealthify to provide a cloud contact centre solution that will enable customers to engage more quickly and easily with the company’s Cardiff-based care team.

Wealthify aims to inspire anyone, regardless of their background or experience, to build their wealth and the future they want. The company exists to make investing easy to understand and accessible to all, having stripped away the complexity and jargon from the beginning and offering investing from just £1.

By leveraging Talkdesk CX Cloud™, a complete, end-to-end customer experience solution, Wealthify can scale their contact centre and adapt to changing needs as they continue to grow. Call quality, intelligent routing, and customisable features allow them to reduce wait times, improve caller satisfaction, and boost agent productivity. Reporting tools also give them a greater view of interactions and provide insights for creating richer engagements.

“Customer experience is at the heart of all we do. It’s important to us that when our customers have questions or need reassurance, they can reach a real person without hassle or delay,” said Michelle Pearce-Burke, co-founder and COO, Wealthify. “With the Talkdesk CX Cloud platform, we’ve been able to reduce call waiting times to a record low. We’ll also be using reporting capabilities to gather insights from those conversations and continue to improve our excellently rated service.”

“Financial services providers face fierce competition in today’s crowded market,” said Andy Flynn, senior vice president, industries strategy, Talkdesk. “Despite the challenge, Wealthify has found a formula for success, demystifying an often complex process and empowering consumers. That same customer-first mindset is reflected in their customer care centre, where every engagement is designed to be just as smooth and effortless.”

About Wealthify

Launched in April 2016, UK investment service Wealthify provides a simple and affordable approach to investing. Available online or via app, customers simply choose how much they want to invest and their preferred investment style, including ethical investment options. Wealthify then builds and manages an investment plan on their behalf. Its aim is to make investing easy and accessible, inspiring anyone to build their future wealth.

Wealthify is an independently run subsidiary of Aviva and boasts numerous consumer, FinTech, and investment award wins. It is proudly rated as Excellent on Trustpilot.