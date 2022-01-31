The Sauermann Group Selects QAD Adaptive ERP in the Cloud to Meet Its Exponential International Growth

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, today announced that the Sauermann Group, manufacturers of innovative solutions in the industrial and HVACR markets, has selected QAD Adaptive ERP to support and consolidate their international structure into a globally manageable business. Sauermann has made the QAD solution its global platform in order to synchronize, centralize and manage the Group's different activities spread over 12 sites including four different manufacturing plants on three continents. 230 employees worldwide use QAD Adaptive ERP.

The cloud-based solution has allowed the Sauermann Group to expand quickly and with agility. Each of the Group's international entities has implemented the QAD solution, creating a more accurate view of the month's key figures. Thanks to this, Sauermann is able to measure, quantify and visualize the overall results with greater speed. Delivery times for certain product lines are now shorter with improved order visibility.

"Thanks in particular to QAD, we have the power of a real international group. The solution is the backbone needed to connect the entities to each other and allow us to operate as a unified group. QAD allows us to evolve towards a digitalization and an operational and managerial maturity in the different entities. So it's the foundation on which we had to build something," said Stéphane Verscheure, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of the Sauermann Group. "The initial scope was to enable an exchange with the Group's subsidiaries and without this digitalization, this would have been unthinkable. The arrival of digital in our corporate culture was more than important and allowed us to have a stabilization in 2021 on an operational and organizational level. I am convinced that if we had not engaged in this project with QAD, our revenue would not have been the same."

The project with QAD has been a real human adventure with a real change management challenge for the Sauermann Group. The company succeeded in involving employees on three different continents in order to create an Industrial Group spirit. Usually an ERP in industry stops at the door of operations and manufacturing, but the teams at Sauermann succeeded in putting the cloud ERP solution in the hands of the operators.

"The QAD project was an extraordinary project done collaboratively with all employees. To summarize, the choice of QAD was made primarily because of the solution's reputation for being manufacturing-oriented and cloud-based. QAD and Sauermann started their collaboration ahead of the recent company acquisitions, however, the project was accelerated in 2020, despite the Covid-19 crisis, with the integration completed in November. Without planning or further analysis, Sauermann's supply chain would suffer the consequences of the crisis with a greater impact on the business," explained Stéphane Verscheure. "We don't intend to stop here with QAD. We would like to start new projects with the next operational version in 2022."

"By choosing and integrating QAD Adaptive ERP, Sauermann was able to experience visible improvements within the organization. The rollout was also completed on time and during the challenging year of 2020. We are pleased to have been able to implement such a great project with Sauermann and to have completed the full integration in only 9 months," said Lise Ezvan, Sales Director of QAD France. "We were able to support the group in all phases of the deployment thanks to our teams always being there for our customers. Our goal is to maintain a high standard of efficiency and bring our domain expertise to the maximum."

About Sauermann

For over 45 years, the Sauermann Group has been designing, manufacturing and marketing products and services for the HVACR and industrial markets, focusing on the detection, measurement and control of indoor air quality (IAQ). With a strong international presence, the Group is present on three continents (Europe, Asia and North America), spread over 12 sites (including four production units), and employs over 390 people.

About QAD

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. Global manufacturers are facing increasing disruption caused by technological innovation and changing consumer preferences. To survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change their business models at an unprecedented rate. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD's solutions help customers in the automotive, medical, consumer goods, food and beverage, high-tech and general industrial sectors to quickly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices worldwide. More than 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Demand and Supply Chain Planning (DSCP), Global Trade and Transportation Execution (GTTE), and Quality Management System (QMS), to become an adaptive manufacturing enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.