“100K Black Women Leaders” Initiative to Kick-Off at International Women’s Day Benefit Concert With SheaMoisture, Girls With Impact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An initiative to train 100,000 Black women in business will officially kick-off at the International Women’s Day Benefit Concert presented by Girls With Impact, SheaMoisture and Live Nation in New York City on Tuesday, March 8th, it was announced today.

The effort, led by SheaMoisture, calls for educating 100,000 under-resourced, Black women (over the next 3 years) with Girls With Impact’s business academy.

“SheaMoisture is proud to partner with Girls With Impact ensuring that women of color have the support necessary to see success in their entrepreneurial endeavors against systemic barriers,” said Cara Sabin, CEO of SheaMoisture.

Pointing to the “double whammy” that women of color have faced as a result of Covid – low earnings coupled with job loss, Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw said: “Now more than ever, under-resourced women need a jump-start to their financial and professional lives.

“Our International Women’s Day Benefit Concert is a powerful opportunity to gather, celebrate women, and lift up those who have yet to realize their potential,” she continued. “We’re calling on other CEOs to join SheaMoisture to make this a reality.”

SheaMoisture will also serve as Presenting Sponsor of the March 8th concert, which features a powerful trio of Broadway performers: Nkeki Obi-Melekwe of Broadway’s smash hit TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, Grammy Award Winner Jennifer Nettles, and Grammy Award winner, songwriter and actor Sara Bareilles.

The Concert – open to the public – will be held at The Town Hall in New York City. Tickets are on sale now here. Ticket & sponsorship packages here.

Girls With Impact’s business academy, delivered live, online, by business professionals, teaches women the fundamentals of business and graduates them with a business plan and venture pitch. Outcomes include confidence, college and career readiness, and professional skills.

The SheaMoisture scholarships will provide Black, under-resourced young women with Girls With Impact’s training, furthering the brand's longstanding commitment to close the racial wealth gap by supporting the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

For more information on the scholarships, go here: https://www.girlswithimpact.org/100kblackwomen

About Girls With Impact

Girls With Impact, a 501c3, is the nation’s only live online business and leadership program for young women 14-24. Featured in the New York Times, the 10-week, after-school “mini-MBA” moves women from ideation to a business plan and venture pitch, driving improvements in confidence, leadership, college readiness and professional skills for success. Visit www.girlswithimpact.org. Watch our sizzle reel.

About SheaMoisture

SheaMoisture is committed to serving those who have been underserved. Shea butter is one of the brand’s core ingredients, praised for its hydrating and nourishing properties. As part of their Community Commerce business model, SheaMoisture partners with women-led co-ops in Northern Ghana to source their namesake shea butter. With the core belief that commerce can bring true economic independence and empower women to break cycles of poverty, the brand further reinvests into both the co-ops and the communities it serves throughout the U.S. SheaMoisture continues to create economic opportunities for women and other minority entrepreneurs in its ecosystem with engaging events, investment funds and educational programs. SheaMoisture is a global beauty leader in the hair care, bath, body, skin care, baby and men’s categories, and is distributed in retailers throughout the world. SheaMoisture is a subsidiary of Unilever.