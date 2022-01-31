VEGAMOUR Announces Strategic Partnership to Expand Focus on Hair Wellness

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, VEGAMOUR, the first-of-its-kind and global leader in hair wellness, unveils a partnership with three leading industry experts to improve hair wellness education by combining the brand’s product innovation strengths with diverse expert experience in the fields of dermatology and science, nutrition, and hair care.

VEGAMOUR combines sustainably harvested, plant-based actives with the latest advances in molecular science to produce clean, clinically-tested formulas that effectively promote healthy looking hair through hair and scalp wellness. As the first haircare brand to actively engage consumers in the premise that nutrition, physical health, mental health, and emotional well-being are just as important to hair health and appearance as topical hair care products, VEGAMOUR is advancing its 360 degree approach with the announcement of an all-female, leading expert panel which includes Harvard-trained and board-certified dermatologist, Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist Erica Zellner, and Celebrity Hairstylist and co-owner of Los Angeles beauty studio STRIIIKE, Ashley Streicher.

“By joining forces with these experts, we continue to raise awareness of the importance of ensuring not only that the products we choose to put onto and into our bodies are clean and healthy, but also the key role that lifestyle (i.e. diet, sleep, stress, emotional and mental health) contribute to overall hair health,” said Dan Hodgdon, CEO and Co-Founder of VEGAMOUR.

In partnering with some of the top professionals, each a leader in their respective fields, VEGAMOUR continues to push the importance of holistic hair health by inviting these experts to share their best hair wellness advice on how to grow and maintain healthy, beautiful hair. This strategic partnership is designed to help build a more connected community for consumers to access expert-backed hair wellness education, content, tools, and resources across brand channels while showcasing different aspects of the brand from these experts’ perspectives.

“Sephora is thrilled to expand our partnership with VEGAMOUR and continue bringing clients best-in-class haircare products both online and soon in our stores,” said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. “With its focus on holistic hair health, VEGAMOUR helps clients address the underlying causes of hair thinning and offers clinically proven formulas to deliver results. We look forward to the continued growth of this brand and supporting the overall exciting, emerging category of hair wellness.”

To learn more about the panel’s leading industry experts, see below:

Dr. Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, Board-Certified Dermatologist

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS is a Harvard-trained, board-certified dermatologist. While completing her residency in dermatology, she had the privilege of learning from international leaders in hair loss, aesthetics, laser medicine, and medical dermatology. She has authored more than 25 peer-reviewed publications, reviews, and book chapters to date and has presented her work in national and international forums. Dr. Nathan has received scholarships or scientific grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Advancing Innovation in Dermatology, the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. In addition to her academic presence, she has been frequently featured in the media for her expertise, including ABC News, Forbes, HuffPost, The New York Times, and the Harvard Health Blog. She is passionate about the science behind hair and skin health, medical blogging, and patient advocacy.

Erica Zellner, Certified Nutrition Specialist

Erica Zellner holds a Master of Science in Nutrition and Integrative Health from the Maryland University of Integrative Health and a post-graduate certificate in Global Health Management from The University of Maryland. Additionally, Erica holds the prestigious designation of Certified Nutrition Specialist through the American Nutrition Association and is a Licensed Dietitian Nutritionist. She is a frequent expert contributor to various outlets including HuffPost, The New York Times, and Women’s Health. As an Integrative Clinical Nutritionist, Erica's focus is on wellness in all aspects of a person's life: mind, body, and spirit. Her goal is to empower individuals to take full control of each of these facets in healthful and fulfilling ways. Outside of the office, you can find Erica hiking with her puppies, weightlifting, or crafting a fine gin and tonic.

Ashley Streicher, Celebrity Hairstylist and co-owner of Los Angeles beauty studio STRIIIKE

As one of the most sought after and relevant hair stylists in the industry, her effortless approach to hair as well as her ability to embrace one's natural texture is what keeps clients flocking. After years of training under some of the top experts and brands in the industry including Edward Tricomi, Bumble and Bumble, and Toni & Guy, Ashley landed in Los Angeles and founded the eponymous Beverly Hills beauty studio STRIIIKE with her two sisters, eyebrow expert Kristie and celebrity makeup artist Jenn, which has since become a cult phenomenon and exemplifies the sisters’ natural approach to beauty. Ashley continues to be a force in the industry, creating coveted red carpet looks for clients like Mandy Moore, Rachel Brosnahan, Sarah Paulson and Kiernan Shipka. She collaborates editorially with top fashion photographers and creates looks for national and international ad campaigns. She has been featured in the pages of Vogue, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, and more. Today, Ashley continues to see clients at STRIIIKE while consulting with some of the biggest haircare brands in the industry. She currently splits her time between LA and “Upstate California," where she can ground herself in nature and enjoy being a new mom.

ABOUT VEGAMOUR

VEGAMOUR is a holistic approach to hair wellness that incorporates clinically tested plant-based ingredients that work in tandem to promote healthy, beautiful hair naturally, without the use of harmful chemicals or short-term ‘fixes’ that can lead to long-term problems. We believe in biodiversity, community, Fair Trade, and corporate responsibility. Our mission is to change the way you think about and approach hair care, for the better, by creating superior wellness & beauty products and designing a lifestyle where reaching and maintaining optimal hair wellness is not just a goal, but a reality.