Global Payments Provider Blackhawk Network Purchases Minority Stake in Singapore-Based Rewards and Incentives Company, Wogi

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its mission to offer meaningful rewards on a global scale, Blackhawk Network has purchased a minority stake in Singapore-based rewards and incentives company, Wogi. The collaboration will accelerate the growth of rewards and incentives throughout Southeast Asia and provide solutions to the APAC businesses that are revisiting their rewards strategies as a result of the pandemic.

With Blackhawk’s investment, Wogi will now be able to offer a wider selection of gift card rewards, which have shown to be effective incentives for driving loyalty and motivation among shoppers and employees alike1.

“This investment will provide Blackhawk with greater access to digital-first rewards, incentives, and gift card content in the APAC regions such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia, and provide Wogi with a more robust corporate framework benefiting from Blackhawk’s vast gift card network and solutions,” said Mark Singer, managing director of Asia Pacific, Blackhawk Network. “Digital rewards are highly popular in the APAC region, and there are numerous applications for organizations to leverage these rewards. For instance, businesses can leverage smart rewards and incentives to help boost topline revenue and streamline business processes by building engagement and boosting employee, partner and customer satisfaction.”

To date, Wogi powers rewards for more than 300 B2B and B2C companies with more than 700 gift card content and payment partners. By joining forces with Blackhawk, Wogi’s clients in APAC markets will have access to an even larger rewards portfolio — including original gift card content personalized for individual recipients — via its smooth CONNECT API and digital integration technology for seamless ordering, processing and delivery.

“With Blackhawk’s backing, we will have the opportunity to expand our offerings and seek out growth opportunities for our business and our clients’ businesses,” said Pavlina Atanasov, Wogi Founder and Senior Vice President. “Robust, modern reward programs can create significant competitive differentiation for organizations jockeying for valuable market share and by expanding our capabilities, we will help our partners — and our company — tap into the latest and greatest reward options.”

Visit www.wogi.biz for more information about Wogi’s enterprise solutions and digital products capabilities.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at www.blackhawknetwork.com.

About Wogi

Wogi empowers success by creating incentive driven behavior. We are a digital provider of rewards as a service, enabling rewards, loyalty & incentive programs in real-time for customers, employees, or channel partners via cashless payment products. The company offers a rich content portfolio of cashless products tapping into a digital (eco)system which connects consumer brands, local enterprises and end consumers. The company was founded in 2015. Learn more at www.wogi.biz.

1 “BrandedPay: How People and Brands Connect Through Payments” is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by Leger on behalf of Blackhawk Network between February 12–March 17, 2020. The sample size included over 12,000 respondents in eight countries.