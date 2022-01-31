Edward Jones Selects Exit Planning Institute as Sole Provider of Exit Planning Education and Credentials

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edward Jones has selected Exit Planning Institute (EPI) as the sole provider of exit planning training, education and credentials for Edward Jones advisors. EPI is a leader in the field of exit planning and offers the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) designation for professional advisors who want to serve business owners more effectively and holistically.

This exclusive partnership supports Edward Jones’ strategic goal of becoming a more valuable resource to business owners by helping them build more valuable companies and create and implement a succession plan that aligns with their personal goals.

“We’re delighted to partner with a firm of Edward Jones’ size and reach,” said Scott Snider, President, EPI. “The CEPA education program provides advisors with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the issues owners will face at each stage of the exit planning process. We’re excited to support the firm’s goal of becoming the best advisors for business owners and we’re confident that our CEPA program will be instrumental in that effort.”

About Exit Planning Institute

Exit Planning institute (EPI) was formed in 2005 to serve the educational and resource needs of professional business advisors. Its Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential program is the most widely endorsed professional exit planning program in the world, providing advisors with the content, tools and training needed to engage business owners and become their most valued advisors. For more information, visit exit-planning-institute.org or follow us on LinkedIn.