CDB Aviation Completes Deliveries of Seven 737 MAX Aircraft to Brazil’s GOL

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”), announced today the delivery of the last of seven Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL”; NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil’s largest domestic airline.

The aircraft, configured with a 186-seat layout, incorporating both GOL+Conforto and GOL Premium class seats, were delivered from the lessor’s orderbook with Boeing as part of the lease agreements originally signed with the carrier in 2020.

“Our teams worked side-by-side to execute leases and deliver all these aircraft in very adverse conditions throughout the pandemic. GOL is a great customer that has all our trust,” pointed out Luís da Silva, CDB Aviation’s Head of Commercial, Americas. “The 737 MAX is expected to transform GOL’s fleet, providing significant efficiency gains, while supporting deeper penetration into existing markets and new opportunities for expansion.”

"The delivery of this last aircraft in a package of seven 737 MAX 8s from CDB Aviation marks a milestone in GOL history, our MAX fleet reaching twenty-four aircraft with this delivery. This accelerated fleet transformation plan ensures we can serve our customers better, with more comfort and environmental responsibility,” said Celso Ferrer, GOL’s COO. “The MAX being a key component in the company’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, as this aircraft consumes 15% less fuel, produces 16% fewer carbon emissions, and 40% less noise, and has a greater flight range than the next generation aircraft.”

“GOL has been at the forefront of the industry, making investments during the pandemic in the modernization of their fleet and accelerating expansion plans in anticipation of the strong recovery of air travel in the post-pandemic environment,” contended Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our commercial team remains steadfast in finding ways to support customers’ unique needs, enabling them to remain competitive and tap into growth opportunities.”

About GOL

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (“GOL”) is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 127 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). www.voegol.com.br/ri

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (“CDB Leasing”) a 37-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody’s (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world’s largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China’s leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business – listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero