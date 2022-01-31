DotCom Therapy and Figgy Partnership Gives Parents Tools to Discover the Developmental and Therapeutic Value of Their Play Couch

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DotCom Therapy (DCT), the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider, and Figgy, the ultimate playset for children, today announced a partnership to educate families on how they can utilize the Figgy play couch as a therapeutic and developmental resource at home. As part of the partnership, families who purchase The Figgy will receive access to a digital e-book that offers guidance on developmental milestones, activities for different age groups, and other advice from DotCom Therapy’s nationwide network of pediatric therapists.

“Kids have spent a lot of time at home over the past two years and lockdowns in the early days of the pandemic forced our therapists to get creative when meeting virtually with children. We found new ways to use toys and household items during therapy sessions and learned how to better support parents in everyday situations,” said Rachel Mack Robinson, President and Founder of DotCom Therapy. “The Figgy is an excellent resource for all types of developmental activities and as a company, we found a lot of synergies with Figgy around their values for blending fun and education. It made this partnership a perfect fit.”

The Figgy Developmental Playbook encapsulates many of the tips and pieces of advice DCT’s therapists developed for parents through nearly seven years of teletherapy sessions. It provides an educational resource to help parents learn how they can support their children through play by working on motor skills, problem solving, storytelling, sensory processing, and social engagements. And it shows how these activities can help children reach important communication, social/emotional, cognitive, and movement developmental milestones.

“Through its nationwide team of therapists, DotCom Therapy is a wealth of knowledge about how to help kids develop and grow. And together, we’re thrilled about how we can apply that knowledge to help parents turn playtime into a learning experience,” said Rachel Neill, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Figgy. “The cold days of winter are here, and even though our playbook offers tips and activities parents can use year-round, now is an especially good time to start putting developmental tips to use as children spend hours on creative adventures with their Figgy.”

In addition to receiving access to the Figgy Development Playbook, parents and guardians who purchase a Figgy before February 28, 2022, will also receive a free invitation to attend a virtual Ask Me Anything event with DotCom Therapy providers focused on “Making the Most Out of Play.” The event takes place on Tuesday, March 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

To mark the launch of this partnership between Figgy and DotCom Therapy, Figgy is offering a limited time $20 discount off purchases. To receive the discount, use code DOTCOM at checkout. For more information, please visit: https://www.figgyplay.com/discount/DOTCOM

About DotCom Therapy

DotCom Therapy is the most comprehensive pediatric teletherapy provider for healthcare and educational organizations serving families across the nation. With a 5-star patient rating and 97% retention among its network of professional therapists, DCT provides the flexibility families and organizations require to meet the mental health, behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy needs of children in their care. DCT is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin with team members and therapists located across the United States. For more information, follow DotCom Therapy on Twitter (@DotComTherapy) or LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dotcom-therapy), or visit www.DotComTherapy.com.

About Figgy Play

Figgy Play was founded in 2020 by two parents committed to inspiring the creativity of young imaginations. The company emphasizes the importance of children using their minds to make the most of the world around them and finding fun in the simple things. Their main product, The Figgy, is a home-adventure kit that offers classic playtime without a need for technology, all while being functional. Its design allows for the construction of a basic couch, as well as a fort, rocketship, or anything that its users can imagine. To learn more visit FiggyPlay.com.