Ethos Asset Management Inc., USA Announces Deal with Stones World International Co. LLC., a Mining, Manufacturing and Trading of Marble and Granite Multinational Company in the Sultanate of Oman

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with Stones World International Co. LLC., a multinational company with diversified business units in Mining, Manufacturing and Trading of Marble and Granite. The company was founded in 2010 and has undergone significant local and international expansion and is to receive an initial capital infusion of $10 million USD.

Carlos Santos, President, and CEO of Ethos stated, “We are absolutely delighted to have concluded this deal and to be making this investment in a new territory, the Sultanate of Oman. This is a very important deal as Ethos continues to penetrate new markets in the Arabian Peninsula. We were so impressed with Stones World International, their business philosophy, track record, products, passion and strong management team. The Chairman, Mr. Ahmed Hamed Saif Al Kalbani demonstrated great leadership qualities, business acumen as exemplified in their successful onboarding process. It was clear from the outset that the company was a leader within its sector and region. Stones World owns and operates its own quarries in the Sultanate of Oman and Turkey. We are proud to become partners and invest in the “World of Stone” and enable the Chairman and his team expand and grow their global presence with their high quality and unique products. Our investment will enable further job creation and career opportunities for local and international communities within the business supply chain of Stones World and.”

Mr. Ahmed Hamed Saif Al Kalbani, Chairman, Stones World International Co. LLC., said, “We are equally excited to have Ethos Asset Management Inc. USA as our financial partner. We on behalf of everyone at Stones World International Company LLC would like to express our gratitude for understanding our business and showing faith in us. Stones World International is very fortunate to have a business financial partner like Ethos Asset Management Inc. USA. We appreciate the diligence with which you and your team have handled the matter especially Mr. Carlos for his financing acumen. We are sure that our relationship will prove to be mutually beneficial to both our organizations and we look forward to a long and healthy business relationship. We hope to build a very strong business relationship in the future as we have business expansion plans to cater to the demands of USA market. We would also like to thank Mr. Mani and his team at Arabian Vision International LLC to have introduced us to Ethos Asset Management for such an innovative financing model and to have it facilitated.”

Mr. Vetrivel Mani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Vision International LLC., the company instrumental in bringing together Ethos Asset Management and Stones World International said, "We are extremely delighted to be associated with Ethos Asset Management Inc. Our first milestone of facilitating the $10 million USD financing from Ethos for the client, Stones World International, has been a great learning experience. Our team at Arabian Vision International have worked tirelessly doing research and identifying needs of the client Stones World and coordinating with Ethos. We express our gratitude to Mr. Carlos, Ms. Mayra, Mr. Ricardo and Mr. Leandro for visiting Muscat, Oman on our request, which gave us and the clients the comfort & confidence to effectively complete the business. We thank each of the Ethos team members for guiding us at various steps to execute the deal smoothly."

Mr. Mani added, "We at Arabian Vision International see a huge market potential for Ethos Asset Management in the Sultanate of Oman and other countries in the region where we have our presence. Our teams are in various stages of discussion with potential clients in sectors such as Green Energy, Infrastructure, Healthcare and Hospitality. We look forward to a great future together with Ethos in this line of business."

About Ethos Asset Management:

Ethos Asset Management (Ethos) is an independent, US-based company with a global reach in resource mobilization and project financing. For more information about Ethos Asset Management, please visit https://www.ethosasset.com/.

About Stones World International:

Stones World International Co. LLC., being the market leader in a few exclusive products from our own quarries and from the international procurements. Our promoter & the management team has rich experience in this line of business which adds value to our products and builds confidence in our customers. Our objective is to expand our infrastructure and the facilities to improve our production capacity to meet the demands in the local, regional, and international markets. Our Mission is to be the biggest manufacturer & supplier of Marble & Granite products. The vision statement “World of Stone” means that we excel and grow our presence Globally with our superior quality, cost effective and unique products which is already in demand from our existing customers.

For more information about Stones World International, please visit https://www.swiom.com/

About Arabian Vision International:

“Arabian Vision Intl. LLC is a 360° Business Solution provider! We provide Strategic Business Solutions to PEOPLE and their PROFESSIONS who aspire to be successful in their business. We guarantee turnaround time and adhere to the agreed deliverables within the deadlines and needless to mention throughout all phases of serving our clients; we take utmost care and discretion to guarantee the confidentiality sought by our clients. We believe in providing the best of services without compromising on the quality to both our clients and also to our principals”.

For more information about Arabian Vision International, please visit https://www.arabianvisionintl.com/