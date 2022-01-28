Vasayo Launches Kardia Heart Health Support at its January 2022 Convention and Commemorates the Creation of 110 Wells, Supporting 400,000 People in Africa

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vasayo, LLC (Vasayo.com), a leading provider of nutritional and personal care products powered by Advanced Delivery Technology, today released news emerging from its January 2022 convention. The event, initially slated for Dallas, TX, was produced and broadcast virtually due to the continuing factors of COVID 19 and is now available via on-demand broadcast.

At the event, Vasayo launched three new nutritional supplements, including Kardia, a nutritional supplement that supports heart health. Vasayo also commemorated new milestones for the Hearts & Hands for Humanity foundation that creates clean-water wells for the communities in Tanzania, Africa in most dire need of this protection against the water-related illnesses that represent one of the country’s highest health and safety concerns.

The theme of the event, “Tell Your Story,” encourages every member of the growing Vasayo community to treasure the unique and rich legacy that influences every life. In keeping with the company’s focus on Life Abundant, leaders encourage every participant to not only live fully, but to share fully and freely with others the stories we embody that create ripple effects for everyone we influence for generations to come.

Sharing our Stories, as our Lives are Abundant

As an example, founder & chairman Dallin A. Larsen shared the story of his great great great grandfather, James Steele, who died more than 160 years ago. Born in Scotland, Steele found his Christian faith in his late 20s, while living in Europe. He came to the U.S. with his wife Elizabeth in 1856 with a desire to practice his faith and to find the better future that America afforded for his tiny family. With his wife and two infant sons, the family joined the Martin Handcart Company in August of 1856 and commenced a 700-mile handcart journey from Iowa to Utah, where the family could settle. But 77 days into the journey, Steele died of exhaustion and exposure. At only 29, he was buried along with 18 others in a shallow and frozen grave.

Along the journey, he had given his own small rations of food to his wife in the hope she would survive and would be able to raise their one surviving son in the Utah community. She did – and that infant child became Larsen’s great great grandfather. This was one of the many miracles that allowed Larsen to be of support and influence for many others and for additional generations through the work he is doing today. These are the kinds of stories that influence every life, Larsen noted, and create the backdrop for the stories each of us is able to live and tell as we influence others.

Introducing Kardia, to support Heart Health

Vasayo’s Kardia micro caplets aid in healthy cardiovascular function and assist in the maintenance of healthy HDL/LDL levels, as well as supporting healthy blood pressure, and supporting the heart’s muscle and vascular walls. As with all Vasayo supplements, Kardia is powered by Vasayo’s Advanced Delivery Technology, which uses a proprietary micronization process to deliver supplementation through ultra-micro molecules that ensure quick and effective absorption for substantially increased bioavailability of the nutrients it provides. Kardia brings together the world’s four leading ingredients for heart health, including Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Nano Coenzyme Q10, Astaxanthin and Vitamin E.

Influencing Lives through Hearts & Hands for Humanity

Additionally, Vasayo’s Hearts & Hands for Humanity foundation unveiled a new documentary, “Servant Hearts,” about the organization’s mission to “bless one million lives” by creating wells for the communities in Africa. According to the new film, every minute, a child in Africa under the age of 5 dies due to water-related disease. At the convention, Vasayo announced the official creation of the company’s 110th well, now providing enough clean water to support 400,000 people – and with the ability to add support for many hundreds of thousands more as the effort continues.

For more information on Vasayo, its growing family of bio-available products and the Hearts & Hands for Humanity Foundation, readers can visit Vasayo.com.

About Vasayo

Vasayo is a privately-held direct sales company headquartered in Pleasant Grove, UT, that has been acknowledged as one of the Top 50 Healthcare Companies in the World by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare (IFAH) in June, 2019. For passionate people who seek abundance in life, Vasayo creates products that promote wellness, enhance beauty, and support daily renewal. Through the company's science, Vasayo maximizes the delivery of nutrients to the human body using liposomal technology and other advanced delivery systems. Through the company's mission to bless one million lives, Vasayo empowers its Brand Partners to change the world.

