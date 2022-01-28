Siemens Mobility to Modernize Montreal’s Exo Train Fleet With Sustainable Locomotives

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract by Montreal’s exo to design, manufacture, and commission 10 Charger locomotives, the industry leading sustainable platform that meets the stringent Tier 4 regulations for emissions. This is Siemens Mobility’s second order for Charger locomotives in Canada and will replace the older locomotives in the exo fleet with a modern, more fuel efficient and environmentally friendly locomotive. The Charger locomotives will also provide exo with a quieter and more reliable fleet that will enhance the passenger experience. In addition to the manufacturing contract there is an option for a spare parts supply agreement.

“We are excited to partner with exo and look forward to working with them to modernize their fleet with the latest in sustainable and intelligent rail technology. Our industry leading locomotives will offer exo and its passengers a sustainable travel option as well as a pleasant, safe and reliable travel experience,” Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, CEO of Siemens Mobility in Canada. “This important project further builds on our work to help Canadian cities upgrade their public transportation infrastructures to meet the growing demand for transportation, and do so in a modern, safe and sustainable way.”

With low fuel consumption, the ability to run on biodiesel and fulfilling the most stringent Tier 4 emissions standards, the Charger is the most sustainable passenger locomotive in the industry. It features 95% particulate matter reduction and 89% emissions reduction compared to existing Tier 0 locomotives. With more than 300 locomotives ordered since 2010 and 95 currently in revenue service, the Charger locomotive is the market leader in its segment.

Siemens Mobility has been providing solutions to Canada’s transportation industry for more than 40 years, including light rail vehicles in Edmonton and Calgary, modern trainsets delivered to VIA Rail, the electrification of the Kitchener-Waterloo light rail system and signaling and train control for Ottawa’s Trillium line. With its recent acquisition of RailTerm, Siemens Mobility Canada added nearly 200 employees to its growing team. This is part of the overall Siemens footprint in Canada, which includes 24 offices, with over 2,500 employees, of which approximately 700 are based in Quebec.

