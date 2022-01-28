Endometriosis Market Spotlight Report 2021: Treatments, Epidemiology, Marketed Drugs, Pipeline Drugs, Revenue Opportunity, Clinical Trials - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Market Spotlight: Endometriosis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endometriosis is an estrogen-dependent condition that affects approximately 10% of women of reproductive age, and may lead to chronic pelvic pain, infertility, or both. It is estimated that endometriosis is present in 24-50% of women with infertility, and in over 20% of those with chronic pelvic pain. Information gathered by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists indicates that in approximately 60% of adult endometriosis patients, symptoms start before the age of 20 years.

Key Takeaways

The publisher estimated that in 2019, there were 191.0 million prevalent cases of endometriosis in women aged 15-49 years worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 201.8 million prevalent cases by 2028.

Endometriosis affects an estimated one in 10 women in the reproductive age group of 15-49 years. The approved drugs in the endometriosis space target the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor, progesterone receptor, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), and androgen receptors. The majority of marketed drugs are administered via the subcutaneous route, while the remainder are oral and intramuscular formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for endometriosis are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in development for endometriosis focus on targets such as the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor, progesterone receptor, luteinizing hormone receptor (LHR), androgen receptors, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). The majority of pipeline drugs are administered via the oral route, with only one product being tested as a topical formulation.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the endometriosis space comprise topline Phase III trial results for Trelstar and Yselty. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I gynecology asset is 11.9%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 70%. Drugs, on average, take 11.8 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 13.0 years in the overall obstetrics/gynecology space.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for endometriosis have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 73% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 27% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of endometriosis clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the endometriosis space is dominated by completed trials. Bayer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for endometriosis, with 45 trials.

Bayer leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for endometriosis, followed by AbbVie and Takeda.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

KEY TAKEAWAYS

DISEASE BACKGROUND

TREATMENT

GnRH analogs

Progestins

Combined oral contraceptives

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Danocrine

Surgery

EPIDEMIOLOGY

MARKETED DRUGS

PIPELINE DRUGS

RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Orgovyx for Endometriosis (January 26, 2021)

Orgovyx for Endometriosis (June 23, 2020)

Orgovyx for Endometriosis (April 22, 2020)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS

LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Genexine, Turret Capital Ink License For Immunosuppressant

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY

CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

APPENDIX

