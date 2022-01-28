Monrol signing agreement to license its GMP grade Lu-177 n.c.a production technology to Curium.

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. (Monrol) has today announced it has signed an agreement with Curium Netherlands B.V (Curium) to license its GMP grade medical radioisotope, no-carrier-added 177Lu (n.c.a. 177Lu) cutting-edge production technology LuMagic®. This agreement will enable transfer of relevant equipment and supply from Monrol to Curium.

Monrol is one of the few producers of Lutetium-177 n.c.a worldwide, having uninterrupted worldwide supply capabilities. Monrol Lu-177 n.c.a production process is an exclusive processing technology having cleaner and safer production method with stable isotope enrichment capability. Curium planning to manufacture the product Lu-177 n.c.a in its Petten production facility, Netherlands. This licence is offering significant opportunities both for Curium; one of the world’s largest nuclear medicine companies and Monrol; a company which develops, manufactures, and distributes world-class radiopharmaceutical products, radioisotopes to improve quality of life of cancer patients globally.

Lutetium-177 n.c.a is a radioisotope of choice for targeted radionuclide therapy. Lu-177 n.c.a production process enables treatment options that have the potential to improve treatment outcomes for certain cancer patients today and more potential treatment options in future under clinical development. Unique properties of Lutetium-177 n.c.a makes it a theranostically desirable radioisotope for peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) to treat certain cancers like Neuro Endocrine Tumors (NET) and Prostate cancer.

In line with our mission to improve the quality of life of cancer patients globally, Monrol is establishing strategic partnerships with multinational pharmaceutical companies and constructing a new production facility compliant with FDA 21 CFR Part 211 quality standards which will have an annual production capacity of 60 thousand doses. With its location close to Istanbul's transportation hub, the new facility will benefit from a worldwide logistics network and agreements with cargo services to 320 destinations worldwide.

"Lu-177 n.c.a contributes to our mission to improve quality of life of cancer patients globally. Our new GMP certified facility exclusively designed for theranostic R&D and production with cutting edge technology will enable us to maximize supply of high-quality Lutetium. We are committed to working closely with Curium to potentially bring new therapeutic radiopharmaceutical agents into market soon to improve patients’ lives having life threatening diseases” said Monrol General Manager Aydın Kucuk”.

John Sylvester CEO of Curium’s SPECT and International businesses commented “We are delighted with Monrol as a technology partner, after extensive benchmarking this technology gave both the highest quality product with the most efficient process, as it is already proven and ‘plug and play’ in nature the time to market will be very short”.

About Monrol

Monrol is one of the world’s largest nuclear medicine companies leading innovation for the development and manufacturing of GMP grade radioisotopes and radiopharmaceuticals having headquarters in Istanbul. Monrol is distributing its world-class radiopharmaceutical products portfolio with excellence in global markets. Monrol is a CDMO, providing early development support to its customers as well as offering fully integrated services for today’s nimble, lean, virtual companies effectively taking new product concepts into clinical trials and demonstrating proof of concept and going into first-in-human studies. Monrol is committed to transform and improve patient journey in cancer treatment with its radiopharmaceutical products portfolio distributing to more than 50 countries around the globe. To learn more, visit www.monrol.com

About Curium

Curium is the world’s largest nuclear medicine company. We develop, manufacture and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence and unparalleled service. With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com