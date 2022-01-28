D.A. Davidson advises NinjaTrader on its acquisition of Tradovate.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive buy-side financial advisor to NinjaTrader on its acquisition of Columbus, Ohio based Tradovate, a cloud-based futures trading platform offering unlimited, commission-free trading for a flat price.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, NinjaTrader is a leading provider of award winning trading technology and brokerage services for active traders and is backed by Long Ridge Equity Partners. D.A. Davidson previously served as exclusive financial and strategic advisor to NinjaTrader on the majority investment by Long Ridge.

“NinjaTrader has built an exceptional trading software for more than 500,000 traders globally,” said Ken Marlin, vice chairman of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “The acquisition of Tradovate, with its proprietary platform for futures trading, further enhances their positioning as a best-in-class provider of mission-critical software for the brokerage and trading ecosystems. We look forward to continuing to advise the company as it grows.”

“The D.A. Davidson team continues to be a trusted partner and advisor to our platform,” said Martin Franchi, chief executive officer of NinjaTrader. “Their deep domain expertise and execution capabilities remain instrumental to us as our business scales going forward.”

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which completed 57 transactions representing approximately $11.4 billion in value in 2021. D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

