2022 Super Bowl Party Costs May Be Up 14%, According to Wells Fargo Super Bowl Food Report

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC):
Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Dr. Michael Swanson analyzed the impact of rising food prices on the typical Super Bowl spread and estimates costs will be 8% -14% higher this year, depending on the shopping list.*
Food inflation is at a multi-decade high. The best way to keep expenses for the big game under control is to stick with snacking staples that have undergone the most moderate increases, like veggies, chips, and avocados. This report breaks down the grocery shopping list by segment and offers tips for keeping costs low.
*Bureau of Economic Analysis retail food spending data series