Kimco Realty® Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index and is Designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) proudly announces that it has received a perfect score (100) on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), a nationally recognized benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Kimco’s score has resulted in the company’s designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“We are thrilled to have achieved this important designation, which showcases how we have created an LGBTQ-friendly workplace by adopting critical policies and benefits, and how we continue to help advance the cause of LGBTQ+ equality in our communities and in the broader industry,” said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn, who is also a founding member of Nareit’s Dividends Through Diversity, Equity & Inclusion CEO Council. “We continue to work aggressively towards our diversity goals and empower our associates to bring their authentic selves to the workplace. The variety of perspectives and experiences found in our diverse workforce sparks innovation and enriches our company culture.”

To complement its ongoing diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) initiatives and to provide a more direct channel for all voices in the organization to be heard, Kimco established an internal DEI Committee in 2019, which helps to establish organizational goals and guides the company’s strategy to achieve these objectives. Under the auspices of the DEI Committee, the company redefined “family” such that all employee benefits and programs are inclusive of LGBTQ+. In 2021, the committee also conceived of a property-level campaign to promote inclusive LGBTQ+ messaging onsite at Kimco shopping centers and on their social media channels – an initiative which prompted an outpouring of positive community appreciation.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Kimco Realty for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., and how the 56 percent of CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Kimco’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei. For more on Kimco’s environmental, social and governance programs, including its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and other industry-leading employee programs, visit the company’s most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty® (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned interests in 545 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 94 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.