Creative Brands Acquires Bella il Fiore

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Creative Brands of Phoenix, AZ has acquired the Bella il Fiore Company of Tulsa, OK.

Bella il Fiore was founded in 2000 and is a family owned and operated company focused on providing exceptional sleep, spa and beauty textiles to the specialty gift, spa, and wellness markets. (www.bellailfiore.com).

For over twenty years Bella il Fiore has solidified its position as the market leader in pajamas, sleep masks, robes, spa raps and headbands along with beauty, face and skin accessories. What once started as a body care line with just five products has now flourished into a collection of over 200 products that are helping empower women to become the best version of themselves. Bella is proud to encourage every woman to create an affordable, spa-like experience at home. The Bella team has had huge success in leading a brand that encourages self-care with signature style, a good night’s sleep, and an elevated beauty routine.

“We are very pleased to have a new strategic partner who will share our vision for Bella and help us grow our business in the future. This team is well versed with the needs of our industry and can help strengthen our marketing position in women’s sleepwear products across all channels of distribution,” said Suzanne Maniss. “With their resources, and the help of their field sales force, telemarketing staff and sophisticated web presence, we firmly believe Bella il Fiore will continue to grow profitably and offer our customers the highest quality products and superior customer service that our industry has come to expect.”

Creative Brands, founded in 1948, is a distribution, importing and manufacturing firm with six distinct catalogs selling to an assortment of retailers across the country.

Recent acquisitions include Santa Barbara Design Studio, Slant Collections, 47th & Main, Stephan Baby, Heartfelt and Face Two Face Designs in the gift industry in addition to their Faithworks brand that distributes inspirational products to the Christian retail channel.

Paul DiGiovanni, President of Creative Brands, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of this wonderful Bella il Fiore brand. The Maniss family have combined vision and hard work to build this unique women’s gift and spa brand and we look forward to offering this exclusive grouping of quality products to our new combined customer base.”

Creative Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBC Group headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona with manufacturing facilities, a call center, and a distribution center in Lewisburg, TN. (www.cb-gift.com)