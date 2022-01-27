Eterneva Partners with NFL Superstar Aaron Jones to Honor His Late Father

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eterneva, a consumer technology and grief wellness pioneer that reimagines the experience around loss, today announced a partnership with Green Bay Packers and NFL Man of the Year nominee, Aaron Jones, to create a memorable diamond in honor of his father who passed away in 2021. In addition to the partnership, Jones has invested his own capital in the company.

In April of last year, Aaron lost his father, Alvin Jones Sr., to complications from COVID-19. Dealing with immense grief that came with losing his hero, Aaron kept his father close to him by wearing his ashes in a pendant around his neck throughout the football season. After an incident where he nearly lost the pendant during a touchdown play, Aaron turned to Eterneva to create a unique diamond to commemorate his father.

Aaron Jones and his family have been searching for the best way to honor Alvin Sr. and keep his legacy alive. Deeply aligned with Eterneva's mission, creating a diamond allows Aaron to have his father close to him, both on and off the field. Over the next 10 months, Eterneva will work closely with Aaron and his family throughout its 7-stage journey process, turning Alvin's ashes into a diamond. Eterneva will share photos, videos, and updates throughout with key milestones.

“My father was the greatest man that I’ve ever known and losing him tore my heart into a million pieces,” said Aaron Jones. “The diamond is one way I intend to honor his memory and keep him by my side.”

Eterneva helps grievers celebrate remarkable loved ones by creating one-of-a-kind diamonds from ashes or hair. Consumers are breaking from age-old funeral traditions and toward a newfound cultural openness to end-of-life conversations. Through a collaborative and uplifting journey, Eterneva strives to help families and friends honor the brighter moments of a life.

“We wanted to show Aaron and his family a new way to celebrate his father and help them find a measure of brightness, meaning and healing,” said Eterneva co-founder and CEO Adelle Archer. “We are so honored to walk alongside the Jones family during this journey.”

Creating an Eterneva diamond is a 7-stage journey that generally takes 10-12 months. Currently, Jones’ diamond is in the opening stages.

About Eterneva

Eterneva is a consumer technology and grief wellness brand that reimagines the experience around loss by making diamonds from ashes or hair. Beyond providing a beautiful way to memorialize, Eterneva provides a participatory experience around the diamond creation journey - designed to bring grievers brightness and healing. According to research by Baylor University, 82% of people said the Eterneva experience positively helped their grief. Eterneva is based in Austin, Texas, and was featured on both Inc and Forbes 30 Under 30 and on Shark Tank, receiving investment from Mark Cuban. To learn more visit eterneva.com, hear from customers at Eterneva reviews, or read up on the science behind turning ashes to diamonds.