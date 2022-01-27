NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to GBX Leasing 2022-1 LLC, Series 2022-1, Class A and Class B notes issued by GBX Leasing 2022-1 LLC (the “Issuer” or “GBXL 2022-1”), a railcar securitization. The Issuer is a special purpose entity and a wholly owned subsidiary of GBX Leasing, LLC (“GBXL”) and has been structured to issue multiple series of notes, including Series 2022-1. The equity in this transaction will be held by GBXL, which is a joint venture between The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (“Greenbrier”) (93.5%) and The Longwood Group (“Longwood”) (6.5%). All of the railcars in the portfolio (the “Portfolio Railcars”) and the related leases are being purchased from wholly-owned subsidiaries of GBXL.

The securitization is collateralized by a portfolio of 3,363 freight railcars with an aggregate average appraised value of $262.4 million (63.6% by value) (including 753 intermodal railcars) and 1,126 tank railcars with an aggregate average appraised value of $150.3 million (36.4% by value), (the “Portfolio Railcars”). As of November 30, 2021, approximately 43.6% of the railcars are on full service leases, 16.2% are per diem leases, 34.8% are on net leases, and 5.5% are off-lease.

