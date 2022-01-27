TicketSmarter and Sinclair Sports Group Enter Into Multi-Year Agreement

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TicketSmarter and Sinclair Sports Group, a sales division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., today announced a new, multi-year agreement for TicketSmarter to become the official ticket provider of the non-linear digital platforms for Bally Sports and Tennis Channel, and the Sinclair Broadcast Group station websites.

The partnership will include TicketSmarter’s live event ticket offerings being featured across Sinclair-owned websites, enabling fans to seamlessly purchase tickets for sporting events, concerts, theatre shows and more.

TicketSmarter branding and a branded content series will also be integrated into the websites, and within the non-linear, digital platforms for Bally Sports, Tennis Channel and Stadium.

TicketSmarter is a ticket resale marketplace with seats for more than 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale. TicketSmarter donates $1 of every transaction to charitable organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, The V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach to Cure MD.

“This partnership was a no-brainer for us given Sinclair Sports Group’s reach and reputation in broadcasting,” said Jeff Goodman, CEO, TicketSmarter. “Together we can get fans closer to their favorite teams and athletes as they compete throughout the year with top-level coverage and tickets to live events.”

“We proudly serve incredibly passionate fans and viewers every day across our rich suite of digital properties. This TicketSmarter partnership will allow us to enhance our offering even further by providing seamless access to purchase live event tickets,” said Eric Welles, SVP, Digital Sales, Sinclair Sports Group.

About Sinclair Sports Group

Sinclair Sports Group – a sales division of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) – is a national, regional, and omnichannel sports solution, providing brands the ability to reach fans 365 days a year. As curators of one of the largest collections of sports content in the U.S., Sinclair Sports Group’s properties deliver 13.4 billion impressions and 65,000+ hours of live sports content annually.

About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). With seats for over 125,000 live events and 48 million tickets for sale, TicketSmarter is a national ticket marketplace whose mission is to enable customers to experience the power and excitement of live events by creating valuable partnerships while giving back to children’s charities. TicketSmarter is committed to contributing $1 from every transaction to help charitable partners, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach to Cure MD.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events - for more information, follow @Birmingham_Bowl on Twitter. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 250+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally.

