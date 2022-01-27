MONAT Gratitude Awards Over $200,000 in Grants To Close Educational Achievement Gaps Around The World

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MONAT Gratitude today announced the first cycle of nonprofit organizations to receive a grant as part of MONAT Gratitude’s $1 million pledge to close achievement gaps in underserved communities around the world. This first cycle awards a grand total of $232,068 to 21 deserving nonprofits in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, to increase their remarkable community-focused initiatives.

“MONAT Gratitude is devoted to trail-blazing initiatives that support people in the communities in which we live and work,” said MONAT Gratitude CEO Lu Urdaneta. “We hope the grants help all of these nonprofit organizations in their meaningful missions of making an impact on children’s lives around the world.”

The grants are a result of MONAT Gratitude’s ongoing efforts to support new and existing initiatives in arts and culture, youth sports and recreation, and youth entrepreneurship. The nonprofits are awarded based on their dedicated philanthropic initiatives and their commitment to improving local communities from within. The U.S. and Canada-based selected nonprofits in the first cycle are:

A Precious Child from Broomfield, Colo.

Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, Inc. from New York, N.Y.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River from Bullhead City, Ariz.

Girls on the Run-Sierras from Reno, Nev.

Guitars Over Guns Organization, Inc. from Miami

I Love First Peoples from Plaisance, Quebec, Canada

IM ABLE Foundation from Wyomissing, Pa.

Junior Achievement of Greater Lafayette from Lafayette, Ind.

Sarnia Lambton Rebound from Sarnia, Ontario, Canada

Saving Amy from Phoenix

TeenPreneur Foundation, Inc. from Tallahassee, Fla.

The Immokalee Foundation, Inc. from Naples, Fla.

The Philadelphia Youth Football Academy from Philadelphia

The Salvation Army Miami Area Command from Miami

Youth At Heart from Tulsa, Okla.

MONAT Gratitude was established in 2014 by MONAT Global, an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. A Florida registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education.

“MONAT Gratitude and everyone within our organization are extremely grateful to be in a position to give back to the communities that give so much to us,” said Stuart MacMillan, Vice-Chair and board member of MONAT Gratitude. “Our focus on philanthropy is the heart of our mission, and seeing that reflected on a global scale inspires us to further our efforts.”

Eligible nonprofits across the globe can learn more and apply for grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 through MONAT Gratitude’s grant page at monatgratitudegoal.com.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 2014 in South Florida. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.