FOX News International to Expand Distribution on Roku Beginning January 31st

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOX News International, FOX News Media’s international streaming service, announced its expanded distribution on RokuⓇ, a leading TV streaming platform. Starting January 31st, the direct-to-consumer platform will see increased reach across Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Panama and the United Kingdom.

Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, FOX News International is available in 37 countries worldwide. Following its August 2019 launch in Mexico, the platform now delivers thousands of hours of FOX News Media content to countries throughout Europe, South America and Asia. Notably, the fourth quarter of 2021 was the highest-performing quarter in the history of the platform’s live stream, seeing double-digit growth across all engagement metrics compared to the prior quarter.

Priced at $6.99 per month, FOX News International is currently available through mobile and OTT devices, including iPhone, Android, Apple TV and Android TV and Amazon Fire TV, in addition to Roku.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for nearly 20 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.