Stephens Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship of LPGA Golfer Brooke Matthews

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stephens, an independent financial services firm, announced today its multi-year sponsorship of LPGA Tour member Brooke Matthews. As part of the agreement, the Stephens logo will appear on Matthews’ golf apparel during tournament play through 2024, as well, she will participate in Stephens’ corporate events, client outings, advertising and social media.

With an impressive All American collegiate career at the University of Arkansas, Matthews secured her LPGA status for 2022 through the LPGA Qualifying Series. She turned professional in December 2021 after playing four and half years for the prestigious Razorback Women’s golf program.

As a collegiate golfer, Matthews won the following tournaments between 2019 and 2021: the 2021 Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 2021 Cougar Classic, 2020 Blessings Collegiate Invitational, 2020 Arkansas Women’s Amateur Championship, 2019 Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic, and the 2019 Arkansas Women’s Amateur Championship. Matthews also holds the NCAA record for the lowest 54-hole scoring record at -25 under par at the 2021 Cougar Classic. Matthews’ LPGA career highlights, while playing as an amateur, were competing in the 2020 and 2021 Walmart NWA Championship.

Brooke Matthews is the fourth Stephens Brand Ambassador on the LPGA Tour, all of whom played for the University of Arkansas. “It is an exciting time in golf as there is so much emerging talent, which is certainly exemplified in the LPGA,” said Warren Stephens, Chairman, President and CEO of Stephens. “As a player who represents the best of the sport, we are thrilled to have Brooke as our newest brand ambassador. We know that she will bring the highest level of professionalism, passion, and, most importantly to us at Stephens, sportsmanship to each round she plays. We look forward to being a part of her professional career.”

“It’s been a goal of mine since my childhood to play for the University of Arkansas, and now I am excited to compete at the highest level on the LPGA Tour. Stephens is very supportive of many professional golfers that hail from the University of Arkansas and I’m honored to partner with them as one of their global brand ambassadors. Stephens is everything I look for in a sponsor as we share many goals and values. Golf is a game of integrity and trust, key components to Stephens’ business philosophy. I’m thrilled to be part of their team and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Matthews joins fellow LPGA professional golfers Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, and Maria Fassi as well as PGA Tour professionals Austin Cook, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth, Dicky Pride, and Taylor Moore as Stephens Brand Ambassadors.

About Stephens Inc.

Stephens Inc. is an independent financial services firm headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Since its inception in 1933, privately held Stephens Inc. has served a broad client base which includes corporations, state and local governments, financial institutions, institutional investors and individual investors throughout the United States and overseas. For more information, visit www.stephens.com.

