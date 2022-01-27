Harris Williams Advises Intermediate Capital Group PLC on its Investment in Travel Chapter Ltd

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces Intermediate Capital Group PLC’s (LSE: ICP; ICG) investment in Travel Chapter Ltd (Travel Chapter), alongside the management team. Travel Chapter is a portfolio company of ECI Partners (ECI) and a leading platform for high-quality self-catering holiday rentals in the U.K. The transaction, led by Will Bain, Stefan van de Ven and Andreas Illmer of the Harris Williams Consumer Group, extends the firm’s track record in the travel and leisure sector.

“The vacation rental sector has seen continued strong performance during the COVID-19 pandemic and there are compelling long-term tailwinds. Travel Chapter’s position as one of the leading operators in the U.K. market makes it a very attractive investment opportunity,” said Will Bain, a managing director at Harris Williams. “ICG’s investment will enable Jayne McClure, CEO of Travel Chapter, and her team to continue to deliver on Travel Chapter’s exciting growth strategy. We look forward to watching their continued success and future development.”

This transaction builds on Harris Williams’ expertise in the broader sector, having advised Sykes Holiday Cottages on its sale to Vitruvian Partners and Siblu Villages on its sale to Naxicap Partners.

Travel Chapter is one of the U.K.’s leading holiday rental platforms, offering a wide selection of around 8,000 high quality properties across the U.K. It has a number of consumer brands, including its flagship brand Holidaycottages.co.uk and specialist lifestyle and regional brands such as Canine Cottages and Cottages & Castles, all focused on delivering exceptional customer service. Travel Chapter was a prior portfolio company of ECI.

Intermediate Capital Group PLC (LSE: ICP), listed on the London Stock Exchange and constituent of the FTSE 100, provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. ICG is a global alternative asset manager with over 30 years' history, managing $69 billion of assets and investing across the capital structure. ICG develops long-term relationships with its business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use its position of influence to benefit the environment and society. ICG is committed to being a net zero asset manager across its operations and relevant investments by 2040.

ECI is a leading private equity investor, investing in growing businesses valued up to £300 million. It has 45 years of experience, collaborating with management teams to build successful global businesses. With an unrivalled track record of 266 investments, ECI invests as either a majority or a minority investor and has a long track record of investing successfully in the travel subsector, with investments in businesses such as Travel Chapter, GRJ, CarTrawler, and Reed & Mackay, amongst others. ECI is currently investing its 11th buyout fund and manages approximately £1.7 billion on behalf of its institutional investors.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has completed transactions across a variety of verticals, including branded consumer products; consumer services; food, beverage and agribusiness; and restaurant and retail. For more information on the Harris Williams Consumer Group and recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

