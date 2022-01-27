Bright Horizons Named to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index for 18th Consecutive Year

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons proudly announced that it has been named to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the 18th consecutive year, the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

“ At Bright Horizons, we encourage all employees to bring their whole selves to work,” says Stephen Kramer, CEO of Bright Horizons. “ We have spent more than 30 years creating a culture where employees feel inspired to be their authentic selves, and we are honored to be recognized by the HRC for the 18th year in a row for our success in creating an inclusive workplace.”

The Bright Horizons community is inclusive of all children, families, and employees who represent a wide range of cultures, backgrounds, and experiences. The company has an established Diversity and Inclusion Council and Pride Employee Advisory Group, provides opportunities – through webinars, company community pages and panels – for employees to share the LGBTQ+ perspective, hosts a book club to encourage dialogue around what it means to be a member of the LGBTQ+, and participates in Pride events across the country. Through these initiatives, as well as our diversity training for all employees, Bright Horizons strives to create a culture that welcomes everyone and celebrates their unique differences.

“ When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “ We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

The results of this year’s CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad. This year’s CEI reflects growth across every measurement category, from the adoption of inclusive non-discrimination policies, to equitable healthcare benefits for transgender employees.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

