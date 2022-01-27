AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of CopperPoint Insurance Group Main Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of the main subsidiaries of CopperPoint Insurance Group (CopperPoint), which is led by CopperPoint Insurance Company (Phoenix, AZ). (See below for a detailed list.) Concurrently, AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term ICR to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) of Alaska National Insurance Company (ANIC) (Anchorage, AK), a newly added member of CopperPoint Insurance Group. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings of CopperPoint reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

ANIC has become a more-integrated company to the overall CopperPoint group since its acquisition in December 2019. The company continues to be a meaningful contributor to the group’s premiums and net income, and its systems and operations along with its risk management have become more intertwined with the broader CopperPoint organization, and as a result, AM Best has added ANIC as a new member of the CopperPoint Insurance Group.

CopperPoint maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), supported by a conservative investment portfolio, favorable reserve development and strong reinsurance program. Additionally, the group has reported consistent profitability with generally favorable return metrics. CopperPoint is a western-based regional commercial insurance company with a good degree of geographic diversification. The group’s product offerings include workers’ compensation coverage options, as well as a commercial package, automobile and umbrella.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of the CopperPoint Insurance Group:

CopperPoint Insurance Company

CopperPoint American Insurance Company

CopperPoint Casualty Insurance Company

CopperPoint General Insurance Company

CopperPoint Indemnity Insurance Company

CopperPoint National Insurance Company

CopperPoint Premier Insurance Company

CopperPoint Western Insurance Company

MountainPoint Insurance Company

Pacific Compensation Insurance Company

