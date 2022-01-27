Global Lingerie Market Report 2022-2026: Market is Poised to grow by Over $20 Billion - Growing Online Sales of Lingerie and Mass Customization and Personalization - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Lingerie Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lingerie market is poised to grow by $20.90 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.77%

This study identifies the rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the lingerie market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by growing online sales of lingerie and mass customization and personalization.

The report on the lingerie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The lingerie market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lingerie market vendors that include Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Also, the lingerie market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Groupe Chantelle

Hanesbrands Inc.

Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd.

Jockey International Inc.

MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd.

Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd.

PVH Corp.

Sockkobe Co. Ltd.

Triumph International Pvt. Ltd.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

