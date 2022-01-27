Global Lingerie Market Report 2022-2026: Market is Poised to grow by Over $20 Billion - Growing Online Sales of Lingerie and Mass Customization and Personalization - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Lingerie Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The lingerie market is poised to grow by $20.90 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.77%
This study identifies the rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the lingerie market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by growing online sales of lingerie and mass customization and personalization.
The report on the lingerie market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The lingerie market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lingerie market vendors that include Groupe Chantelle, Hanesbrands Inc., Hop Lun (Hong Kong) Ltd., Jockey International Inc., MAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd., Milastar Retail Pvt. Ltd., PVH Corp., Sockkobe Co. Ltd., Triumph International Pvt. Ltd., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.
Also, the lingerie market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kct5kc