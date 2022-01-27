NewEdge Advisors Breaks Firm Records in 2021

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewEdge Advisors, LLC, a leading New Orleans-based RIA supporting over 200 independent financial advisors nationwide, added 12 advisors across five teams with $834 million in assets under advisement in the fourth quarter alone.

The advisor groups include Bridgestone Financial Partners in Manchester, CT; Providence Private Wealth in Arlington Heights, IL; Gratus Wealth Advisors in Virginia Beach, VA; Periscope Wealth Management in New York, NY; and Tidewater Wealth Management in New Haven, CT.

“Even with pandemic uncertainty, 2021 was NewEdge Advisors’ most successful recruiting year yet,” said Alex Goss, Co-CEO of NewEdge Advisors. “We’ve added 17 teams and 37 advisors bringing NewEdge Advisors to $16.9 billion in brokerage and advisory assets serviced, with independent advisors across 30 states. As the demand for independence continues, so does NewEdge Advisors’ commitment to delivering a firm our advisors are proud to call their partner.”

“Our growth is driven by a heightened interest for advisors to pursue their own path to become business owners. Advisors are no longer satisfied with the cookie cutter service package from large wirehouses and banks. They need more customization and more time to focus on what matters, servicing their clients,” said Neil Turner, Co-CEO.

The firm also owes credit to the appointment of David Symecko as Director of Business Development for the success it was able to achieve in 2021. Since joining the firm in June 2021, Mr. Symecko has led the charge of building a business development team and recruiting advisor teams to NewEdge Advisors. Mr. Symecko’s division has expanded by adding four additional Regional Directors of Business Development.

The firm’s substantial growth is expected to continue in 2022, as it seeks opportunities to expand its geographic footprint amid ongoing advisor demand. Helping to fuel that growth will be the recent addition of Robert J. McCann as an investor and Co-Chairman of NewEdge Capital Group, the parent company of NewEdge Advisors. An icon of the wealth management industry, Mr. McCann was the former Chairman of UBS Group AG’s operations in the Americas. His leadership experience provides advisors and their clients further confidence that NewEdge Advisors is the firm of choice for the very best financial advisors.

About NewEdge Advisors

New Orleans-based NewEdge Advisors is a rapidly growing RIA built by New Orleans residents Alex Goss and Neil Turner. The firm embraces a transparent approach to educating advisors on the independent opportunities that currently exist in the industry landscape. This approach, combined with best-in-class advisor services, continues to attract top-performing advisors from across the country.

Previously known as Goss Advisors, the firm became a part of EdgeCo Holdings in 2020 to lead the 1099 wealth division. In 2021, NewEdge Advisors was created as a part of the launch of NewEdge Capital Group. For more information on NewEdge Advisors, please visit www.newedgeadvisors.com.

About NewEdge Capital Group

NewEdge Capital Group and its subsidiaries collectively trace their roots back over 30 years and provide best-in-class technology-enabled solutions and support services to financial advisors and their clients. Today, NewEdge Capital Group has over $30 billion in client assets and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions comprising more than 75,000 client accounts. The company is a division of EdgeCo Holdings, LP, which collectively services over $160 billion in assets through NewEdge and its other custody and retirement businesses. For more information, visit www.newedgecapitalgroup.com.