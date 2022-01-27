MVIS and CryptoCompare Licensed the MVIS CryptoCompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close Index to VanEck Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, an FCA authorised benchmark administrator, today announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVLEADV) to VanEck Europe to underlie a VanEck Vectors Crypto Leaders ETN.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVLEADV) is designed to measure the performance of the largest and most liquid digital assets. All the assets must be listed on at least one of the top 15 exchanges by CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark and are screened for investibility.

"MVIS is happy to license the MVIS CryptoCompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close Index based on our VWAP methodology. It is a complement to our MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index, and the first digital assets index with more than one component using this closing price methodology," said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

“Investors can use the VanEck Vectors Crypto Leaders ETN to invest in a diverse selection of cryptocurrencies more easily,” said Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe. “They don't have to build their own portfolio and store individual coins in their own wallet, but can benefit from the development of multiple assets through a single product, similar to an ETF, while spreading their investment risk,” he continued.

“As digital assets continue to grow, it is important that investors have reliable and streamlined access to high-quality digital asset investment products. The licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Leaders VWAP Close Index to VanEck will provide investors with a new means of gaining exposure to digital assets,” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVLEADV) is a rules-based index that covers the CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare, calculated in USD as a price return index and is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Crypto Leaders VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVLEADV)

Number of Components: 6

Base Date: 31 December 2018

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.09 billion in assets under management (as of 27 January 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare – https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is an FCA authorised and regulated global leader in digital asset data, providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.