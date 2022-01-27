Kaman Composites Expands Medical Imaging Programs With Mirion Technologies

BENNINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaman Composites – Vermont, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), announces the expansion of its medical imaging program through the recent new partnership with Mirion Technologies, a major medical equipment manufacturer. Kaman will be supplying surgical C-Arm tabletops to Mirion, with first deliveries set to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

“Kaman Composites is widely known as a critical component supplier to the aerospace industry,” stated Mark Withrow, President of Kaman Composites. “However, we are also recognized as a specialist in advanced technology imaging systems for the medical industry. We are honored to add Mirion to the list of esteemed medical imaging equipment manufacturers that we support.”

Kaman Composites has over 40 years of experience in the design and build of composite patient positioning components, structural cantilevered solutions, and value-add assembly for all imaging modalities. In addition, Kaman provides electromechanical assembly, integrating the customer’s composite design into a complete manufacturing solution. Kaman Composites works with customers from concept to full-rate production utilizing a highly qualified team of engineers to perform part design, FEA analysis, tooling design/build, prototype manufacture, and qualification testing.

“Kaman Composites provides critical tolerance structures for both diagnostic and treatment equipment,” Jason Kosmas, Kaman Composites – Vermont General Manager, commented. “The requirements on this program are extremely rigorous, which fits our areas of expertise nicely. Mirion is recognized as an industry leader and we are pleased to partner with them.”

About Kaman Composites

Kaman Composite Structures (KCS), operating through two AS9100 Rev D registered companies with facilities located in Bennington, Vermont, and Wichita, Kansas, offers a full line of services in composites, from design, prototyping and testing to full production of composite components and assemblies. KCS companies fabricate components for the defense, aerospace, and commercial markets, as well as the medical industry, and are Nadcap accredited for composite processing, NDI, and chemical processing. MRO composite repair services are offered under their FAA certified Part 145 repair station in Wichita, Kansas.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; and manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN™ unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MIR) (“Mirion”) is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,600 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.