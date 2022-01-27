Major North American Tire Dealer Deploys beqom’s Compensation Solution for Global Sales Performance Management

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beqom has announced the successful deployment of its Total Compensation Solution to drive employee performance and sales revenue at a major North American tire dealer.

The company is one of North America’s largest commercial tire dealers, employing over 6500 team members internationally. In its drive to replace manual compensation processes, gain flexibility in rolling out new compensation programs, and provide the transparency and analytics necessary for improved management and compliance, it has deployed beqom’s cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) solution to manage incentive compensation for its global sales force.

“With beqom we know we have accurate, auditable compensation data,” says the Head of Compensation, “and can provide the transparency and reporting needed by our finance and compliance teams to satisfy stakeholder and regulatory requirements globally. We felt that beqom was the best solution on the market for managing global requirements and was a partner and platform that we could grow with to further automate all of our compensation processes.”

“We are excited to be part of this digital transformation,” adds Vismay Gada, Head of North America at beqom. “Their vision for total compensation management on a unified platform aligns perfectly with beqom’s own vision and unique ability to provide a total compensation solution covering the needs of both Sales and HR in a large global enterprise.”

beqom provides a cloud-based software solution designed to meet the sophisticated needs of large global enterprises for managing all forms of compensation and rewards, helping Global 5000 companies to manage compensation cost-efficiently, motivate and retain talent, and drive performance, while meeting diverse regulatory and compliance requirements across all their markets. beqom supports the world's largest and most innovative global enterprises in a range of industries, including PepsiCo, DHL, JM Family, and Golub Capital.