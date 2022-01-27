AECOM earns top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has maintained its perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has been designated as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality in the United States. The CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees. The perfect score puts AECOM among the top-ranked firms within its industry for a fifth year.

“ We are proud to be once again recognized by the HRC Foundation for cultivating a strong culture of empowerment and inclusivity where our people have the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Troy Rudd, AECOM’s chief executive officer. “ By bringing together employees with unique backgrounds and perspectives, our AECOM teams are best positioned to develop innovative solutions for our clients and deliver sustainable legacies for communities around the world.”

AECOM’s culture of equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) enables it to better anticipate client needs, understand the challenges facing the communities it serves, drive innovation that propels the industry forward and realize its purpose of delivering a better world. The Company continues to expand understanding and empathy among employees through employee resource groups, ED&I events and celebrations, unconscious bias training, and family-friendly benefit policies, prioritizing social equity and impact in every project, building leadership accountability and directing recruitment efforts to ensure a workforce reflective of the communities it serves.

“ AECOM’s designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for five consecutive years reflects our deep commitment to advancing equity, diversity and inclusion throughout our organization,” said Shirley Adams, AECOM’s chief human resources officer. “ As a leading employer in our industry, we are dedicated to continue taking steps to foster a workplace environment where our people feel they belong and can thrive.”

Employers earning top ratings took concrete steps to ensure greater equity for LGBTQ+ workers and their families in the form of comprehensive policies, benefits and practices. The CEI rating criteria have four key pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice.

For more information on this year’s CEI report, visit: https://www.hrc.org/cei.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.