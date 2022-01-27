Sam’s Club Begins National Deployment of Automated Inventory Analytics Robots

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc. and a leading membership warehouse club, today announced the national, chain-wide roll out of Inventory Scan that will be added to their existing fleet of robotic scrubbers in partnership with Brain Corp and Tennant Company. The rollout marks the largest and fastest technology deployment undertaken by Brain Corp, an artificial intelligence (AI) company creating transformative core technology in robotics, and the first commercial application of its inventory scanning technology anywhere in the world.

“Sam’s Club is hyper focused on making sure our members have a seamless shopping experience, so any time-saving innovation we can implement is significant. By adding Inventory Scan to our current fleet of robotic scrubbers, we obtain critical inventory data that previously was time consuming to obtain,” said Todd Garner, VP of In Club Product Management at Sam’s Club. “This intelligence allows us to proactively manage our clubs in an efficient manner. Inventory Scan assures items are available and easy to locate in the club, freeing up time for our associates to focus on members and the shopping experience they deserve.”

Utilizing a first-of-its-kind dual function design, the powerful new scanning accessory will be fitted to the almost 600 autonomous floor scrubbers already deployed within Sam’s Club stores nationwide. These towers, powered by Brain Corp’s AI operating system, BrainOS®, and manufactured by Tennant Company combine best-in-class autonomy and ease of use with trusted equipment.

Once installed on the scrubber, the new, cloud-connected Inventory Scan tower is able to capture data as it moves autonomously around the club. Reports are then delivered to the club managers that provide numerous insights including: verification of pricing accuracy, planogram compliance, product stock levels and product localization. Each function negates the need for time consuming and manual processes, reducing waste and inventory loss.

“This latest iteration of our valued and longstanding partnership with Sam’s Club marks the beginning of realizing the next phase in our company's vision,” said Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, CEO of Brain Corp. “We are actively taking BrainOS-powered robots from primarily task-oriented machines, to in-store data acquisition platforms, able to deliver actionable insights on inventory availability, planogram compliance and more. This adds significant ROI for retailers.”

About Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter and Facebook.

About Brain Corp

Brain Corp is the global leader in robotic AI software that powers the largest fleet of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) operating in commercial public spaces. Global OEM partners use the company’s cloud-connected platform, BrainOS®, to create scalable, self-driving robots that are used by end customers to clean floors, move inventory, and sense environmental data to enable the digital transformation of physical workflows. Fortune 500 brands across multiple verticals benefit from the growing portfolio of BrainOS®-powered robots and our industry leading privacy, safety and efficiency tools that make managing and scaling automation easier. Brain Corp currently powers more than 20,000 AMRs, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world. For more information, visit www.braincorp.com.