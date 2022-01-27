Luxury Dating Site Seeking.com Commits $30M With UrSafe to Give Members Voice-Activated Safety Features

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s largest upscale dating website, Seeking.com™, has added another benefit to enhance members’ safety worldwide via a multi-million dollar commitment to UrSafe, a premier hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app fully integrated with 911. As of February 1, 2022, everyone in the Seeking community will have access to a free 60-day trial*.

“Meeting a date for the first time is always exciting but intelligent preparedness is key,” says Laura Jacobs, professional matchmaker and dating expert. “No matter what time of day you go out, where you are headed, or if you’re meeting someone you’ve just met or known for a few months, it’s comforting to know there’s a safeguard in place to avoid potentially risky situations. It’s peace of mind.”

UrSafe’s unique, advanced technology offers protection in a wide variety of emergency circumstances. The app includes real-time location sharing as well as voice-activated safe words that immediately notify law enforcement, and friends and family, if the user feels endangered. UrSafe has started introducing API integrations with global emergency services in more than 200 countries and territories.

“Keeping our members safe is of the utmost importance to everyone at Seeking,” says Brandon Wade, founder and CEO of Seeking.com. “Seeking is an industry leader at the forefront of implementing safety and security measures to protect its members and prohibit illegal activities. Our affiliation with UrSafe allows us to continue to be one of the safest and most secure dating communities.”

Seeking utilizes both human review and artificial intelligence (A.I.) for keyword detection and image moderation and to eliminate potentially fraudulent behaviors. Once any violation of its Terms of Use or any inappropriate activity is detected on the platform, Seeking immediately flags the respective profile and investigates all concerns and claims.

Additionally Seeking has an open policy which invites members to report any problematic issues in order to rid the site of persons who exhibit unwanted behaviors. Once reviewed, should a member be deemed in violation of the Terms of Use, he/she/they are immediately banned from the platform for life.

“It’s inspiring to see everyone at Seeking so invested in the safety of its members,” says UrSafe CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Anthony Oyogoa. “Together we hope to set the new safety standard for global online dating.”

For more information regarding Seeking.com’s security and safety measures and its relationship with UrSafe.com, please contact press@seeking.com or follow us on socials @seeking and @ursafe_app.

About Seeking.com

Seeking.com is the world’s largest upscale dating site, with more than 30 million members worldwide. Our direct approach to dating fits modern needs and continues to grow our community of like-minded adults who believe happiness is more important than traditional dating milestones.

About UrSafe

The UrSafe app offers hands-free, voice-activated SOS that's fully integrated with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries. The company has started to introduce global APIs that integrate with existing apps for companies and educational institutions, global rideshare providers, social meet-up apps, telecom providers, employee benefits providers, global travel insurance partners, and NGOs that work with people at risk of domestic or situational violence. It is available for both Apple and Android users. Visit UrSafe.com to learn more.

*After the completion of the 60-day free trial, members are invited to continue using UrSafe at a cost of $1.99 to $4.99 monthly.