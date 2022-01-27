Women in AI Awards to Honor Top Female Innovators in the Field of Artificial Intelligence in North America

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women from across the US, Mexico and Canada are launching the Women in AI (WAI) Awards North America to honor female pioneers who take the road less traveled and pave the way for others to reach even further.

The kick-off event takes place virtually on February 1, 2022 at 5pm ET when applications for category nominations will also open for: AI in Startups, AI in Research, AI for Good, AI in Government, AI in Industry, Young Role Model in AI.

Winners will be announced at a hybrid event on May 13, 2022. Please email us at waiawardsna@womeninai.co or visit our website for more information.

Susan Verdiguel, WAI Ambassador to Mexico says, “ Through this collaboration, we are able to amplify the AI ecosystem in Mexico for a more robust, informed, and organized community.”

Sponsors/partners include Mila - Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute, Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute, Topcoder, The Institute for Education, IVOW AI and GET Cities, an initiative designed to accelerate the leadership and representation of women, trans, and nonbinary people in tech.

" We know that AI and machine learning are the future, and we know the risks of not including diverse perspectives in designing solutions for this future. That's why we're thrilled to be a strategic partner for the Women in AI Summit and to celebrate all of the amazing people leading the way in co-creating an inclusive tech economy." - Leslie Lynn Smith, National Director of GET Cities

Davar Ardalan, CEO of IVOW AI and Senior Advisor to WAI North America says, “ Our ultimate goal is to recognize the role women are playing in AI and to encourage more young women to enter the field of computer science and AI.”

“ This collaborative endeavor of Women in AI will provide an exclusive platform for every women AI professional across North America, no matter their age, role or field of work, to be recognized for their contributions in AI,” says Frincy Clement, WAI Ambassador to Canada.

“ Our diverse communities at the grassroots level drive amazing societal impact by applying AI, ML and Data Science integrated with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” noted Bhuva Subram, Founder of Wallet Max and the Regional Head of Women in AI North America & USA.