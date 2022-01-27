Graceland’s Performing Arts Camp Returns June 28-July 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elvis Presley’s Graceland® has announced that the Graceland Performing Arts Camp will return for its fourth year in 2022 on June 28 to July 3. The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is an immersive theater arts and music experience for kids aged 6 to 17 where they are invited to explore their creativity in acting, singing, and dancing during workshops led by local and Broadway professionals. Over five days of activities, the campers develop a performance showcase that they present on stage at The Guest House Theater for family and friends on Saturday night.

The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is designed as a vacation experience for the entire family. While campers are having fun during the day, parents and other family members can enjoy Graceland activities, Memphis attraction tours, and poolside relaxation at the Guest House, reuniting with their camper in the evening for family dinners and activities.

Actor, voiceover artist, and acting coach Katelyn Nichols will return as Camp Director again this year. Nichols graduated magna cum laude from the University of Memphis, where she earned a BFA in Theater Performance. Now based in New York City, she coaches kids and teens through K. Nichols Studio and regularly records for TV and radio. Nichols has always been passionate about bringing arts education to kids and teens. She worked for several years with young clients such as the Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, and Jordin Sparks, as well as with talent agencies and casting offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Patrick Dunn will also return as a special guest advisor. Having made his NYC Theatre debut at age 12, Patrick most recently led the North American tour of the mega-musical Les Misérables in the role of Jean Valjean. Before that, he was seen in the ‘Spectacular New’ production of The Phantom of the Opera (Phantom u/s). Previous credits include Sara Bareilles’ musical Waitress (first national tour-original cast); Hal Prince’s directed Candide at NYC Opera (Candide u/s) and A Christmas Carol: The Musical at Madison Square Garden (Young Scrooge). Dunn has taught theatrical Masterclasses around the country for all ages, including at Michigan State University, Bob Jones University, and his alma mater The Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford. Dunn is also EPE's 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner.

Joel Valdez (Music Director), McKenzie Day (Dance Director), and Analyse Capodiferro (Acting Director) round out the rest of the leadership team for the 2022 Graceland Performing Arts Camp. Find out more about the teaching team.

“The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is so much more than any other performing arts camp,” stated Nichols. “The kids really get to experience not only a regular performing arts camp but also the Elvis side, so they get to experience exhibitions, museums and tour Graceland Mansion. The other part that I think is really, really special is that it’s kids literally from all over the world. They immediately connect, have fun and make new friends from all over the country and world.”

The campers become fast friends, all sharing a common love of the performing arts and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. During the camp experience, each participant will follow in the footsteps of Elvis Presley, as they explore the Graceland campus, including the Elvis Presley’s Memphis™ entertainment and exhibit complex and The Guest House at Graceland resort. They’ll tour Elvis’ legendary home and learn how he became the greatest entertainer of all time – in the studio, on stage, and on the big screen. A welcome party, movie screenings and other camp activities will take place over the five days, in addition to the performing arts workshops and creative sessions.

For additional information, watch our camp video.

Graceland Performing Arts Camp experience includes five nights at the AAA-rated Four Diamond resort hotel The Guest House at Graceland, all meals for campers and their families, and camp activities for an all-inclusive price. To get more details and register for camp, visit Graceland.com/Camp.

About Graceland and Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc.

Elvis Presley’s Graceland, in Memphis, is music’s most important and beloved landmark, with hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world visiting the historic home each year. Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. (EPE) manages the operations of Graceland and its related properties, including Elvis Presley’s Memphis, Graceland's entertainment and exhibition complex over 200,000 square feet in size; the new 80,000 square feet Graceland Exhibition Center featuring rotating exhibits; the AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland 450-room resort hotel; and the Graceland Archives, featuring thousands of artifacts from Elvis’ home and career. EPE also produces and licenses Elvis-themed live events, tours, and attractions worldwide. Graceland Holdings LLC, led by managing partner Joel Weinshanker, is the majority owner of EPE. Graceland is the only attraction worldwide to ever receive nine USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards including “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour,” “Best Tennessee Attraction and Iconic Landmark,” “Best Musical Attraction,” “Best Historic Southern Attraction,” and the #1 “Iconic American Attraction.” The TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named Graceland the most popular attraction in Tennessee and one of the top 25 landmarks in the world and Rolling Stone named it one of 10 Great American Music Landmarks. For more information on EPE and Graceland, visit www.graceland.com.

Stay connected to Elvis Presley’s Graceland

Graceland.com

Graceland Live Cam

@ElvisPresleysGraceland on Facebook

@VisitGraceland on Twitter and Instagram

@Official Graceland on YouTube

SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 75

GracelandLive.com

@GracelandLive on Facebook

@GracelandLiveConcerts on Instagram

@LiveGraceland on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gracelandliveconcerts/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/livegraceland

SiriusXM’s Elvis Radio, Channel 75: http://www.siriusxm.com/Elvisradio