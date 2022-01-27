Age of Learning and Galaxy Education Announce Partnership to Launch ABCmouse English in Vietnam

An innovative application of speech recognition technology in ABCmouse English enables children to improve pronunciation by comparing to a native speaker and working to better their performance. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES & HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Age of Learning, Inc., leading education technology innovator and creator of the widely popular ABCmouse online learning program, and Galaxy Education, a subsidiary of Galaxy Entertainment & Education Corporation in Vietnam, today announced a partnership to launch ABCmouse English in Vietnam. The new partnership joins Age of Learning’s education technology expertise with Galaxy Education’s deep market knowledge and extensive network of online and offline marketing channels to serve families across the country. The partnership also furthers Age of Learning's global expansion and footprint in Asia, where it recently announced a joint venture with Rakuten Group, Inc. in Japan.

Designed by Age of Learning’s language learning experts and grounded in learning science, ABCmouse English takes an authentic approach to teaching English as a second language, helping children learn the new language in the same way they learn their native language, starting with listening and understanding; then speaking; then phonics, reading, and writing. The program, which uses a unique, research-proven approach to language learning, helps children build English communication skills with 260 sequenced lessons and more than 6,000 educational games, original videos, books, and songs. Key features of ABCmouse English include:

An innovative application of speech recognition technology that enables children to improve pronunciation by comparing to a native speaker and working to better their performance

A user-friendly parent dashboard that makes it easy to track children’s progress in acquiring specific skills so that parents can monitor and guide their children without themselves speaking English

An intuitive interface that enables children to navigate through the curriculum entirely on their own

A rewards system that motivates children to progress through structured lessons and enjoy playing English teaching games and puzzles

“There is a strong demand for high-quality English language education at home for children and families around the world, and we are expanding globally with ABCmouse English to meet this need,” said Paul Candland, CEO, Age of Learning. “We look for best-in-class partners in each market that share our commitment to delivering a truly effective program to teaching English to young children. In Vietnam, that partner is Galaxy Education, the top digital education platform in the country.”

"The growing, aspirational younger generation in Vietnam has a profound desire to build English language skills to become successful members of the global economy. It is a top priority for us to commit to this goal for our subscribers,” said Pham Giang Linh, CEO, Galaxy Education. “We conducted a rigorous global search to find the most effective English language learning program, and one of the roads led to Age of Learning and ABCmouse English. Age of Learning's dedication to efficacy and a research-driven approach made them the obvious choice. Together, we will ensure that every child in Vietnam has the opportunity to learn English through an engaging, interactive, and fun experience."

Age of Learning’s research-proven early learning methodologies made ABCmouse Early Learning Academy the leading digital early learning program for families in the U.S. ABCmouse English is one of the newest additions to Age of Learning’s growing suite of educational products.

Age of Learning regularly sponsors research by independent early education experts to evaluate the effectiveness of Age of Learning’s growing line of learning resources. Researchers have completed several large-scale studies with more than 100,000 children globally, including multiple randomized control trials. This growing body of research shows that Age of Learning’s resources accelerate learning and help children make significant gains in language, early literacy, and math skills.

About Age of Learning

Age of Learning® is a leading education technology innovator, creating engaging and effective learning resources to help children build a strong foundation for academic success and a lifelong love of learning. Based in Los Angeles, the company is Bringing Learning to Life® by blending educational expertise, innovative technology, and insightful creativity. Age of Learning’s flagship product in the U.S., ABCmouse.com® Early Learning Academy, is a comprehensive supplemental curriculum for children ages 2 to 8. In 2019, the company launched Adventure Academy®, the first AAA educational massively multiplayer online game (MMO), serving elementary- and middle-school-aged children with thousands of learning activities in a fun and safe virtual world. 2020 saw the release of My Math Academy® for schools, an adaptive, personalized program that helps students master foundational math concepts. The company is expanding globally, beginning with its English language learning program ABCmouse English. To learn more about Age of Learning, visit www.AgeofLearning.com.

About Galaxy Education

Galaxy Education is a subsidiary of Galaxy Entertainment & Education Corporation in Vietnam. It was established with the mission to “always-on” offer the best-in-class, quality learning access for every Vietnamese generation. Galaxy Education has an excellent team of people and an open, creative, and challenge-welcoming work environment. Its solid strengths lie in technology capabilities, content production, customer research, and product distribution. Galaxy Education is a leader in education technology for grades 1 to 12 and is actively expanding to other product groups.