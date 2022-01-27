Pindrop and Five9 Partner to Provide Greater Access to Authentication and Fraud Protection for Five9 Customers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pindrop, a global technology leader offering security, identity, and intelligence for every voice, today announced its partnership with Five9, a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center. The partnership will make Pindrop’s solutions more accessible across the globe, helping to secure customer interactions across a number of industries with leading voice authentication, fraud detection, and call intelligence technology.

“As we head into 2022, a key focus for our business is to make voice authentication technology more widely accessible and beneficial to businesses across a variety of industries,” said Gahn Lane, VP, Global Partners and Alliances at Pindrop. “Most importantly, by partnering with Five9, we are able to effectively expand Pindrop’s reach to customers in key sectors such as retail, healthcare and higher education. We are excited to kick off our partnership, and look forward to seeing it evolve and mature over the remainder of the year.”

The partnership comes as the call center industry is grappling with two major challenges: First, fraud and cybercrime attempts are expected to increase year-over-year; and second, call centers are dealing with increased user traffic, which threatens to impact the quality of customer experience across the industry.

“Now more than ever, contact centers are hyper-focused on improving both user security and customer experience,” said Walt Rossi, Vice President of Business Development at Five9. “Partnering with Pindrop gives our customers more choice in addressing both those needs simultaneously and will allow more organizations to protect sensitive customer information and prevent fraud with voice authentication technology.”

As part of the partnership, Pindrop’s offerings will now be available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, including: Pindrop® Protect, Pindrop® Passport, and VeriCall® Technology. Five9 customers can now benefit from Pindrop® Protect real-time risk analysis on inbound customer calls, Interactive Voice Response (IVR) monitoring, and intelligent fraud analytics to provide risk updates in real-time and efficiently predict which accounts are at risk. For authentication, Pindrop® Passport helps improve customer experience through accessible and efficient passive voice identification, while VeriCall® Technology analyzes call metadata with machine learning to verify when a call is coming from the device that owns the number. This allows step-down authentication for customers (like removing knowledge-based security questions) while also detecting call spoofing to help protect against bad actors.

