TotalEnergies and Berry Global Advance Material Circularity by Using Recycled Plastic in Food Packaging

EVANSVILLE, Ind. & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) and TotalEnergies today announce their collaboration to make food packaging more circular and divert waste from landfills. TotalEnergies will supply Berry Global with Certified Circular Polymers obtained through advanced recycling of post-consumer plastic waste that is otherwise hard to recycle via existing processes. This will help reduce waste and allow Berry Global to use more recycled plastic in its food and beverage packaging as well as healthcare products.

Through the processing of circular feedstock in Antwerp’s steam cracker, TotalEnergies’ portfolio of polyethylene, polypropylene and polystyrene is available as certified material from advanced recycling. TotalEnergies Certified Circular Polymers exhibit virgin-like properties suitable for high-end, demanding applications. Starting in 2023, feedstock from hard-to-recycle plastic waste will be produced in TotalEnergies' advanced recycling plant to be built on a future, zero-crude platform in Grandpuits, France.

“This collaboration with our long-time partner Berry Global demonstrates the willingness of the supply chain to make packaging more circular and sustainable, especially for demanding food contact applications where no other circularity solution exists, and paves the way to TotalEnergies’ ambition to produce 30% recycled and renewable polymers by 2030,” said Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies.

Berry is steadfastly committed to partnering across the plastics value chain to provide the highest levels of recycled content to its customers as they work to meet their ambitious sustainability goals. In collaboration with TotalEnergies, Berry plans to broaden access to valuable, ISCC PLUS-certified advanced recycled materials to European-based customers.

“Customers turn to Berry Global to help enable and execute against their growing sustainability goals. Through our collaborations with suppliers like TotalEnergies, we aim to provide customers with premier access to these in-demand sustainable resins like those we see with advanced recycling technologies serving the European region,” said Jean-Marc Galvez, Berry’s President of Consumer Packaging International. “Combined with Berry’s expertise in designing for circularity and breadth in manufacturing capabilities, this announcement demonstrates commitment to our long-term sustainability strategy, supporting our customers wherever they are in their journey.”

TotalEnergies Certified Circular Polymers follow the ISCC PLUS certification scheme that secures the chain of custody and traceability along the value chain from feedstock to final product.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is more affordable, more reliable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 300 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.