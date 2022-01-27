Toronto’s Annex Hotel Partners With Critically Acclaimed Canadian Singer-Songwriter Daniel Caesar for Global Expansion

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Annex Hotel, Toronto’s leader of next generation hospitality, is proud to announce Canadian Grammy award-winning artist, Daniel Caesar, as their new Chief Culture Officer.

As a Toronto native with global influence, Caesar is passionate about hospitality and design, creating organic synergies with the Annex, as the brand prepares for global expansion. As the new CCO, Caesar is working alongside the Annex team to shape and curate a culturally relevant space for creatives, modern travellers and locals through art, design, music, and programming.

Daniel Caesar, a Grammy award-winning R&B artist whose debut album Freudian garnered critical acclaim, is also known for his recent collaborations with fellow Canadian Justin Bieber on the 2021 hit song, Peaches. Caesar is now adding business partner to his creative lineup as a shareholder of parent company City and Stay, under the banner of Chief Cultural Officer.

“ The Annex embodies the kind of hotel that I think is relevant in today’s society,” said Daniel Caesar, CCO of The Annex. “ Having essentially lived out of hotels the last five years – I’ve experienced almost every kind of hospitality offering. During my stays at The Annex in Toronto, I have always been impressed with their deep understanding of guest needs, always going above and beyond to deliver a service that the modern traveller actually wants from a hotel. The way that the Annex has combined design, culture and technology was like nothing I have ever experienced. It’s an incredible brand that will be relevant globally – and I’m really excited to be a part of the team.”

The Annex is thrilled to work alongside Daniel Caesar, and believes in their shared commitment to be a cultural driver and innovator in the hospitality industry. Being one of the only vertically integrated hospitality companies, The Annex has developed its own platform that allows guests to interact with the hotel seamlessly and entirely digitally. On a mission to be a local expression of pop culture, The Annex plans to authentically elevate local art, music and programming in each neighbourhood they enter. With big growth plans over the next five years, the brand will expand in two new North American destinations – New York and Los Angeles – in the next 12-months.

“ From the moment we met – it was clear that Daniel Caesar understood our vision. His insight on experience, design and culture blew us away,” states Ryan Killeen, COO of The Annex. “ Great hotels are generally expensive, offer unnecessary amenities and say more about themselves than the local culture and community. Daniel’s style, cultural significance and artistic talents will add an incredible layer to our brand and enable us to connect in a meaningful way with locals in new cities around the world.”

In addition to Daniel Caesar joining the team, the Annex welcomes Eric Lachance as the hotel’s new Lead Designer. Lachance was nominated for the artwork of the year at the 2018 Juno Awards for Daniel Caesar’s album Freudian. He will again collaborate with Daniel to curate small details that add functional and artistic elements to the hotel.

Chieff Bosompra, the founder of Aunty Lucy’s Burgers, a Ghanaian inspired smash burger shop, will now be the Lead Programmer for The Annex to continue elevating their food and beverage offerings. As a natural-born marketer and brand builder, Chieff Bosompra is always on the pulse of the most culturally-leading artists, creators, innovators and tastemakers.

About The Annex Hotel

The Annex was co-founded in 2018 by Justin Fong, Co-Founder & CEO, in a storied building off Bloor St in Toronto. The goal was to provide a tech enabled, design-driven hospitality experience that would become a pillar of culture in the city. The Annex stripped away old hotel practices that no longer made sense and replaced them with intuitive processes that guests love. Guests at the Annex experience the future of hospitality, with subtle nods to old-world service that are still tried-and-true. Visit theannex.com to book your next stay, and follow along on social media.

About Daniel Caesar

Multiplatinum GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Daniel Caesar effortlessly floats across the gamut of contemporary R&B—contemplative soul and evocative rock to intergalactic alternative and understated pop—with integrity at his core. He is one of the most critically and commercially successful artists today—he’s one the Top 10 most-streamed Canadian artists of all time on Spotify with 23.7 million monthly listeners on the platform and 1.33 million subscribers on YouTube. His 2017 debut album, Freudian, was a R&B breakthrough, bolstered by the 5x-platinum “Best Part” [feat. H.E.R.] and 3x-platinum “Get You” [feat. Kali Uchis]. Daniel received a GRAMMY Award for “Best R&B Performance” for the former and the b-side “Blessed” was featured on President Barack Obama’s annual favorites playlist. 2019’s follow up, CASE STUDY 01 [featuring John Mayer, Brandy, and Pharrell Williams], debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Top 200. His first number one hit on the Billboard 100 came two years later with Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” [featuring Giveon], amassing over two billion streams, and receiving four GRAMMY nominations. Now, he’s ready to elevate his artistry in 2022 and beyond.