Kareo Telehealth Enables The Weichman Clinic to Expand Access to Mental Health Care for Adolescents

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, today announced that its client, The Weichman Clinic, a highly sought-after provider for comprehensive mental health services for children in Newport Beach, California, has expanded its use of Kareo’s integrated platform. The Weichman Clinic has adopted Kareo Telehealth to see and treat patients remotely while also providing continuity of care.

Kareo’s latest enhancements to the telehealth solution include a virtual waiting room, a unique provider link for patients, the ability to schedule group appointments for up to 100 participants, and the ability to book appointments through an online provider profile. Using Kareo Telehealth, The Weichman Clinic has seen a reduction in lost revenue for time-billed appointments, as doctors and staff no longer spend time fixing broken or lost links for patients during the scheduled visit.

“Kareo technology has added tremendous value to our practice by simplifying and improving workflows to support our doctors and administrative staff,” said Dr. Jerry Weichman, Founder of The Weichman Clinic. “Telehealth is an optimal choice with all the changes to in-person visits due to illness and quarantine from COVID-19. Having a reliable telehealth solution has been crucial to providing a consistent and stable rhythm of services to our community’s kids.”

“We are pleased to see how our expanded telehealth features have improved the patient experience for the Weichman Clinic,” said Andrea Kowalski, Senior Vice President of Product for Kareo. “Providing digital access to appointments and treatments is where patient expectation is driving practices to adopt and offer accessible care options. It also reflects the shift in provider preferences to meet immediate healthcare needs.”

According to Kareo’s 2021 State of the Independent Practice survey, nearly 80% of respondents now offer telehealth visits to their patients.

The Weichman Clinic moved to Kareo’s fully integrated suite of solutions, including Kareo Clinical EHR, Kareo Practice Management, and Kareo Engage, as it has scaled its provider network. The clinic desired an all-in-one platform that streamlined workflows and improved operational efficiencies.

About Kareo Telehealth

Kareo Telehealth was natively built to give patients and providers digital access that integrates easily into the EHR. This simple and convenient alternative to in-person appointments is a HIPAA and HITRUST-certified video technology that allows practices to provide a modernized, convenient, and seamless experience no matter where patients are.

The Weichman Clinic

Since 2013, The Weichman Clinic team has helped more than 5,000 families with children and teens who struggle with mental and behavioral challenges. The clinic’s team of psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, neurologists, and neuropsychological testers share a mission and a vision: identifying the primary issues within a family system and providing children, teens, and their parents with compassionate support and effective solutions. This systematic and collaborative approach was conceptualized and implemented by Dr. Jerry Weichman when he founded The Weichman Clinic, and it’s at the heart of everything we do. Learn more at https://theweichmanclinic.com.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner’s Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo’s headquarters are based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.