SONIC Doubles the Crave with Return of Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone & Blast

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SONIC® Drive-In is bringing back two treats featuring America’s Favorite Cookie! The Double Stuf OREO® Waffle Cone and Blast serve up even more of the delicious OREO Stuf guests love and are available for a limited time at drive-in locations nationwide, starting January 31.

The Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone features a waffle cone made of chocolate OREO Cookies and layered with sweet OREO Crème, filled with Real Ice Cream and topped with another layer of sweet OREO Crème and OREO Cookie pieces. The Double Stuf OREO Blast is a spoonable dessert featuring Real Ice Cream blended with sweet OREO Crème and OREO Cookie pieces, topped with even more OREO Cookie pieces.

“In capturing the delightful taste of OREO Cookies, our culinary team wanted to ensure every aspect of the iconic cookie was infused into the Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone and Blast treats,” said Scott Uehlein, executive chef at SONIC. “By layering our Real Ice Cream with sweet OREO Crème and OREO Cookie pieces, we were able to bring America’s Favorite Cookie to America’s favorite Drive-In!”

The Double Stuf OREO Waffle Cone and Blast are available at SONIC for a limited time through March 27, while supplies last.* Guests can place an order online or in the SONIC App for contactless payment and ordering.**

*See menu or app for details. At participating SONIC® Drive-Ins until March 27, 2022, while supplies last.

**Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

