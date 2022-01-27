Excella Awarded Department of Homeland Security Continued Automation and Enhancements Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Excella, a pioneer in Agile technology solutions, announced it has been selected as part of the Department of Homeland Security U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contract. Under the contract, Excella will provide Agile software delivery, full-stack development and cloud support.

For DHS, IT modernization is pivotal to delivering on its mission to protect Americans from threats to public safety. Rapid modernization and automation of DHS internal data systems will eliminate the risks posed by traditional, paper-based data storage systems, including the deletion of data during a disaster. Excella’s Agile support teams on and offsite will support rapid modernization, increase data availability for users and create consistency across the agency.

“In order to keep Americans safe from terrorist threats, DHS provides automated, reliable access to mission-critical data,” said Christina Seiden, VP of Strategic Growth at Excella. “Excella’s Agile expertise will enable a rapid, streamlined and secure transformation from traditional workflows to the agency’s new cloud-based system. Excella’s holistic, experienced approach to Agile ensures consideration of business and user outcomes, leading to the best solution for an agency’s mission.”

Excella offers an adaptable, flexible and sustainable approach to Agile services. The innovator has supported Agile development for the DHS for three years, with nearly two decades of experience successfully leading Agile transformations and modernizing legacy IT systems across federal government agencies.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.